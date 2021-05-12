So much celebration and joy this past Sunday as mothers all over the world were being celebrated. From flowers to jewelry, brunch dates, big hats, church services and honoring moments for the women who will, are and have held life within their womb. There was also much sadness, pain and sorrow for those who have had severed, absent or broken relationships with their mothers. There were even those who had rainbow babies, lost children too soon, or have yet to be able to bear a child and continue to have hope they someday will. Mother’s Day may be one which honors the population of mothers all around, but it also is a way mothers honor those who’ve given them their role, and reflect on the impact this role has had on them.
The beautiful thing about being a mother, that oftentimes we do not realize until much later, is how we are raising a whole generation within the four walls of our home. We are not simply raising one, two, three or more children, but its effects are far reaching to the ends of the earth. Each child will impact a different classroom, group of people and leaders. They will then go into colleges and workplaces contributing all they’ve been groomed with, adopted and learned. Everything they have to say, contribute and demonstrate will rely greatly on their background, upbringing and formed ways of thinking. So, it is quite the honor to be able to raise children because we know we are not merely raising one human being, but having impact and influence of the whole world.
Our military children certainly see this first hand as they are exposed to so many different locations, people and cultures. They meet people who have different beliefs, outlooks, ethnicities and exposures. It is interesting to know that not only do our children influence, but they are influenced as well. They meet children who may bring a home lunch to school and what they know as normal in their own to eat, the other child sees as foreign and unfamiliar. Perhaps it is a particular style and preference in clothing. It may also be how they interpret the same exact object or senior they are being presented and how different the analysis and conclusion is of it. We are all learning from each other every single day and we are taking certain things we take an interest in, and others we may like to begin implementing or suggesting to introduce into our homes.
As mothers, we find ourselves being attuned to this sort of influence and impact. Despite the busyness of routine and schedules, extra curriculars, sports and logistics of the home and family, there is the awareness we take notice of when the family is experiencing a new wave, a new form of influence. We are the same as adults and we understand that just as human beings we are computing, problem solving and making daily decisions. Now, although the annual celebration of Mothers Day is to honor the mothers, it is also natural for the mother to revert the honoring of why she is being honored back to the people who make it all relevant.
Honoring a mom in whatever each family, child, home or persons deems fit is necessary to that unit. It doesn’t have to look, sound, feel or be a particular way.
Everyone of us are experiencing motherhood in some form. Whether that be on the giving or receiving end, we are all impacted with how the mother continues to be the nurturer, lover, teacher and tender demonstration of understanding compassion and faith.
So once again, we give honor and thanks to all mothers, not just this past Sunday, but everyday moving forward.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.