Fort Hood officials confirmed the remains found June 30 near the Leon River are those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, confirmed the information in a news conference at Fort Hood Monday evening.
“The search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen has resulted in the very outcome that I prayed it would not have from the very beginning,” Efflandt said. “The Armed Forces forensic examiner has determined through DNA analysis that the remains found near the Leon River are in fact those of Vanessa.”
Guillen’s remains were found last week buried near the Leon River in Bell County.
Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press on Sunday. Guillén’s family received the information in the company of their priest, she said.
Guillen, a 20-year-old Houston native who received her rank of specialist on July 1, was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters where she worked at Fort Hood, according to officials.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Spc. Vanessa Guillen; our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Efflandt said. “I lack the words to make sense of this tragic loss, Vanessa was part of our Army family, and her loss accordingly is felt throughout the Army and throughout the world.”
3rd Cavalry Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland also spoke at the news conference and said Guillen’s loss was devastating.
“Our loss of Vanessa Guillen has devastated us all and left a hole in our formation,” Overland said. “Thousands have searched, dedicated to finding our soldier, because we never quit, and we never leave a fallen comrade.”
Following the press conference, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin issued a statement mourning Guillen’s death.
“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of (Spc.) Vanessa Guillen, a true American soldier who dedicated her life in service to our nation,” Williams said. “My prayers are with her family and the Fort Hood community during this trying time. The search for answers into her tragic death must continue, and I call upon the Department of Defense and law enforcement to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation that leads to those responsible being fully brought to justice.”
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock also issued a statement after the press conference, urging the judicial system to find the people responsible for Guillen’s death.
“No judicial conclusion can ever make up for the loss that Vanessa’s family is feeling, but as a former judge, I pray that the justice system is swift and finds those responsible for this horrific crime punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Carter said. “This is a devastating outcome to a deeply disturbing tragedy. No parent should ever have to go through the pain of losing their child. My heart goes out to Vanessa’s loved ones that I know have been dealing with an incredible amount of grief for the last two months.”
In addition to expressing sadness over Guillen’s death, Efflandt said the Army will honor Guillen as part of the Army, will assist prosecutors and will complete the ongoing investigation of sexual harassment.
The family has maintained that Guillen was sexually harassed by superiors at Fort Hood. A team of investigators was brought to Fort Hood last week to inspect its Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP.
The inspection’s goal is to examine how the program runs and whether leadership is supportive of soldiers reporting sexual harassment and assault, officials said in a statement July 1.
Also last week, Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillén’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Early on July 1, Robinson took his own life when Killeen police attempted to make contact with him in Killeen.
Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from a community near Fort Hood, was arrested and charged with one count for allegedly helping hide the body of Guillen, according to a criminal complaint. Aguilar, 22, appeared remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in federal court in Waco on Monday in connection to the case.
Aguilar was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.