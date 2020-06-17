Community leaders and area residents gathered at the Nov. 5, 2009, Memorial between the Shilo Inn and the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W.S. Young Drive on Sunday to honor those who lost their lives in the deadly mass shooting.
“We are honoring these soldiers because they were killed in a very unique way,” organizer Daniel Kott said. “These people who are being honored, they were killed here, by an American soldier.”
The ceremony, which began at 3 p.m., was open to the public and a multitude of people attended the event. The ceremony was organized by the Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas. Many of the attendees knew someone who died Nov. 5, 2009, when ex-Army Maj. Nidal Hasan killed 13 and wounded more than 30 at the Soldier Processing Center on Fort Hood.
In recognition of the soldiers’ lives and service to the country, members of the Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association band played silver taps, a version of taps played almost exclusively after a soldier has died.
“Silver taps is probably one of the most sacred traditions at (Texas A&M University),” said retired Col. Roy Villaronga, a university alum. “It was played on the first of the month whenever an Aggie or former Aggie passed away.” Villaronga said that, at the time of his attendance, A&M was a military college.
