HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired Apache helicopter pilot Larry Shatto was one of nearly 300,000 young men drafted for military service in 1968.
With the Vietnam war raging (16,592 American casualties were reported that year; the highest annual number), that order all but guaranteed a trip into combat, but young Shatto never looked back as he headed straight away to the recruiter’s office.
“It was a year after my 18th birthday,” the Vallejo, Calif., native said. “I was invited by the U.S. government to take my draft induction physical.
“I knew enough that taking that physical meant I was either going to be in the Marines or in the Army, so I figured I’d go into the Army. I ran down and enlisted within a day or two with a buddy of mine from a nearby town.
“There were guys back then trying different tricks to get out of it — you could play the gay card, which worked back in that day. Or, for instance, I had a buddy who had psoriasis (a chronic skin disease), and what you’d do is, a week or two out, you did everything you could to aggravate that condition so that when you go in, you’re declared 4F (unfit for service).
“Another trick I heard about was, if you eat a whole lot of certain foods, like bananas, it drives your potassium level up, and you can fail the physical. There were all kinds of little tricks to fail a physical.
“There were five of us buddies who all hung together, and out of those five buddies, one got a married-with-two-kids deferment; another one was going to college and got a school deferment; a third was 4F because of something wrong with his feet — flat feet or something — and a fourth buddy went into the Navy. I was the only one who went into the Army.”
Now 71, Shatto spent 11 years as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief, becoming a staff sergeant before earning his Army aviator wings as a warrant officer in 1980. He served in Vietnam from January 1969 to January 1970 as a crew chief in the 176th Assault Helicopter Company in the Americal Division.
Shatto says he was shot down twice during combat missions aboard gunships and smoke ships, including one frightening crash seven months after he arrived that earned him a Purple Heart.
“On Sept. 13, 1969, we were covering a medevac that was going into an observation post, sitting on top of a ridgeline. We had been fighting on that particular hillside for, like, 18 hours. We were in the gunships, so we had made four or five trips out there — shoot ‘em up, bang, bang — all night long, and this was the next afternoon.
“We were going in there, and this guy stepped out from behind a tree — we called them ‘one-shot Charlies’; the guys who would jump out of a tree line or a bush, fire one shot and then take off and run — took one shot, and got lucky and took our engine out.
“So, we auto-rotated, and … you’ve seen a dodo bird? It looks all beautiful and graceful coming in, then as he lands, he’s going too fast, and he puts his feet down and from that point on, it’s just a terrible tumbling, rolling, flipping, bouncing crash. Well, that’s what we did in our helicopter.
“We bounced about four times, 10 or 15 feet in the air, rolled over, and the pilot busted his lip and bit his tongue in half; the co-pilot cut the livin’ daylights out of his arm getting out of the aircraft. We had a mini-gun — basically a six-barrel Gatling gun — that sits on the left side about three feet from the crew chief’s legs, and then a seven-shot rocket pod just below that. When we bounced and landed, those systems busted off and the mini-gun hit me in the leg.
“All it takes for (the mini-gun) to go off is for the barrels to rotate, and had it gone off, it would have blown my leg off and killed the pilot. It cut my leg a little bit. The guy that got really hurt was the door gunner, who got thrown out of the aircraft. He had his seat belt on real loose, and he had a bruise all the way from his shoulder blades down to his butt. Almost broke his back, but the aircraft rolled over on his leg and his foot.
“Two of us lifted up on the aircraft enough to get the weight off his leg, and then we drug him out to a waiting aircraft that had landed a minute or two before us. The three of us were back flying within two or three days, and then Hank was medevaced out to Japan.”
After post-war stints at Fort Sill, Okla. (where he met and married his wife of 48 years), in Panama, Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Va., and then graduating from flight school, Shatto went to Fort Ord, Calif., where he served as a helicopter test pilot. He continued testing AH-1 Cobra helicopters in Germany from 1982-85, and then was reassigned to Fort Hood, where he was a test pilot for the 6th Air Cavalry Brigade.
After retiring from the Army in 1989 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3, he went to work as a civilian contractor and participated in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, doing maintenance test flights on Cobras and Apaches in Saudi Arabia and then back home to Fort Hood, where he quit flying in 2015.
These days, the father of two, grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two continues to support the troops as a dedicated volunteer for such organizations as Snowball Express, which serves children of fallen military heroes, the American Soldier Network and the Tribute to Valor Foundation.
He is particularly close to America’s Gold Star Families, an organization that provides “honor, hope and healing to those grieving any military loss through active duty service in the United States Armed Forces.”
“I fully support, defend and will do anything under the sun with regards to Gold Star Families,” Shatto, a Harker Heights resident, said.
“I refuse to stand by and allow the American public to treat the current generation of warriors like they treated the Vietnam veterans. These soldiers and their families are America’s best, and they deserve our upmost respect.
“You can say anything you want about the military — we’re killers; we’re mercenaries; we’re terrible people — but do not disgrace me and my service when I’m standing next to the mother and two kids of a soldier who died for your right to say that.”
