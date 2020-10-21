KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Greg Showman served 21 years on active duty and enjoyed a satisfying and successful military career, but he remembers looking forward to getting out of the service and writing a new chapter in his life story.
Unfortunately, the freedom he experienced after hanging up his uniform was not everything the 46-year-old Kempner resident imagined it to be.
“It’s a big shock,” said Showman, a father of three who has been married for 20 years to wife, Rebecca, also a veteran. “I like to warn everybody that’s done that amount of time in the military to be ready for that shock, when it comes time to retire.
“You’re glad to be retiring, but you’re also going to miss it. You almost go through a shock of not being told what to do every day. You almost lose purpose — feel like you no longer have a purpose.
“People tend to slip into a depression when that happens. You feel like you’re not worth anything anymore, because you don’t have soldiers counting on you for advice; taking care of them; taking care of yourself … you’re not a part of that anymore.
“And I’m not downplaying the importance of being a husband, a father, having a family, but this is different. It’s an interpersonal thing.”
Showman joined the Army shortly after graduating high school in 1992, a decision he finalized during his junior year. He reported to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., for boot camp in September that year and found himself in a whole new world.
“It was rough,” he said, “but I look back on it now and I still enjoy all those memories. You never forget it.”
His first duty station was Fort Stewart, Ga., then on to Fort Hood, Korea and back to Fort Hood, where he spent 11 years of his career. He was deployed three times overseas — twice to Iraq and another tour in Afghanistan.
As a combat engineer, Showman’s job description was basically to go out and clear convoy routes of booby-trap explosives.
“We were route clearance, so we were out front looking for bombs, which could be very dangerous. I fared better than some. I was never directly blown up, but I was in a vehicle accident that caused a lot of medical conditions. I’ve had right hip surgery, lower back surgery — twice — shoulder surgery, throat surgery.
“Most of my deployments, when we were out doing route clearance, trying to find these roadside bombs and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and stuff, I would be out front a lot of the times and if somebody got hit, I’d take it personal. It was my fault that I didn’t catch that one.
“There’s a lot of stories, but I’ll share one with you that really sticks out to me, simply because it turned out OK. I don’t like to talk about the things that didn’t turn out OK …”
That day, Showman was leading a 13- to 14-vehicle convoy, clearing what was a busy transportation lane, when a motorcycle rider approached the group from behind.
“We’re driving along a route that we cleared a lot, because it was a main route. We didn’t feel like we were just making it safe for our people to go through, but for a lot of the local population, too, you know?
“So we were clearing, and I was out in the front vehicle. We’re spread out, so it’s not like there’s 13 vehicles nose to tail. We’re rolling along and someone is coming up behind us on a motorcycle, passing the convoy. This vehicle behind me radios up, ‘Hey, people are acting funny on this motorcycle.’
“On the right side of the road, it drops off into this orchard, and on the left side, it drops off down into a canal. So, water on the left, (and) trees on the right, and we’re kind of raised up a bit. There is no turning left or turning right to avoid anything.
“There’s these little footbridges crossing over the canal, and once this motorcycle gets up to us, it turns across this bridge, and once they got across it, the explosion happened at the back of the convoy.
“Fortunately, it blew up right in front of my last vehicle, and all they did was kind of drop into the crater it left in the road. The weird thing to me is that everyone stopped, and the next thing I remember is being back at that rear vehicle, trying to open the door to get them out.
“I was the first one back there, but I don’t remember how I got there. All I remember is the explosion, then being there trying to open the door. I don’t remember getting out of my vehicle with my weapon, and running back there. There were other vehicles closer to them, but I was the first one. That will always seem weird.
“Everyone was OK … no one was hurt in that one.”
Various duty-related injuries eventually forced Showman into medical retirement. He had mixed feelings about becoming a civilian again, but mostly he was excited.
“I wanted to stay a couple more years, but I had six surgeries within my last two years of being in the Army. So they ended up medically retiring me. I didn’t want to let go of it at the time, but I couldn’t be out there doing what I needed to do.”
Showman collected unemployment for a while, trying to figure out his next move, then went to work as a mechanic for a military contractor on Fort Hood, eventually accepting a position in management. When that contract ended, he took a job as a mechanic working on Bradley Armored Fighting Vehicles and now turns wrenches as a civil service mechanic.
It was a difficult transition, at times, from the military to the civilian world, but overall, Showman says these days he is happy and satisfied with his life. One thing that helped him find a new purpose is getting involved with VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), the country’s oldest major war veterans’ organization. Not only is he an active member of VFW post 3393 in Kempner, Showman once served as post commander.
“I try to tell people to focus on having a plan for when you get out. At least, mentally be ready for that shock of being out and feeling like you no longer have a purpose in life.
“I couldn’t wait to retire. Not be told what to do anymore. Then, once you get out, it’s … now what? It takes a while to get used to. You can have the best family in the world; the best friends in the world; but nothing prepares you for that feeling of worthlessness. It’s a strong feeling that, hey, I’m not worth anything anymore. It’s almost like you’ve got to start all over — like you’re a private again.
“Going back to work helped. But the problem, especially with people who do combat arms in the military … a lot of them might not have a skill that they can fall back on. And it’s harder for someone who has done 20-plus years in the military. They’re a little bit older and maybe they were able to get a degree in something while they were in, but a lot of times, that military career doesn’t translate that well crossing over into civilian life.
“It’s hard to prepare for the next (career), because the military is more than just a job. It’s everything; it’s your life. The longer you’re in, usually the positions you’re in are of greater and greater responsibility, which makes it hard to focus on yourself, because you’re always taking care of missions and soldiers.”
For those struggling with post-military life, Showman recommends contacting a local VFW, which can provide not only important support programs and services, but also an instant set of new friends who understand.
“That’s why I bought my house here,” said Showman, who also plays rhythm guitar and sings lead for Greg Showman and the Back Creek Band, which plays country, southern rock and blues. “We chose this house because it was big enough for a family, and the VFW is right there.
“We want people to realize that the VFW is not just a place to go drink and tell old war stories. It’s not an old folks’ home. It’s like a community center, and it’s not just veterans who come in there. It’s families of (veterans), sons of, daughters of, friends of ...
“You get to meet new people and there are programs meant to assist veterans. And if you’re helping veterans, you’re helping their family and their friends. The VFW is there to serve the entire community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.