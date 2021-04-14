KILLEEN — One Army veteran that served many years on Fort Hood was overcome with emotions after being walked through his house that had been fully renovated over the weekend.
Retired Staff Sgt. Dave Caillouet is a former 19K battle tanker soldier who served at Fort Hood in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He lives alone with his faithful companion and service animal Otto, a 90lb robust black lab with the energy of a much younger dog, according to a news release from Surplus Americans, the nonprofit leading the renovation.
Surplus Americans, a San Marcos-based veteran nonprofit founded in 2016, were the leaders on the renovation in connection with many other local organizations including the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. Founders Hunter Bruce and Jason White started the nonprofit immediately after the closure of The Brass House, Jazz and Blues Club, in Austin, where they both worked for many years.
Jason White, the director of Surplus Americans, spoke about how it felt watching Caillouet walk into his new home.
“I guess for me the first word is just satisfaction. There’s a lot more work to do but this is a good first step,” White said. “For me what brings the most joy is building the community around him, this is just brick and stone and mortar and it’s a great place to call home, but the big emphasis is that when he walks into this house, it makes him feel good.”
Caillouet had been living in his garage at his home at 2217 Tracy Ann Lane, for around the last five months. While Caillouet was in the VA hospital, his house flooded due to a slow plumbing leak and became completely overrun with mold, rodents and insects, according to the news release.
Caillouet spoke to the volunteers in his new home Sunday afternoon.
“I’m pretty overwhelmed right now. I didn’t think I was worth this kind of effort,” Caillouet said. He added that by seeing this many people who care about him enough to do this, it is time for him to start caring about himself the same way.
Hunter Bruce, the co-founder of Surplus Americans, spoke about the next step in the process of helping Caillouet.
“I can’t wait to dive into helping him as a person because this is, no matter how hard it was for the last 48 hours, this is the easy part for us,” Bruce said.
Both Bruce and White said there is still work to do on the house and that they will frequently be coming back to Killeen to follow up with Caillouet and help him to get active in his community.
