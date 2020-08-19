Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
LAMPASAS COUNTY — Former Fort Hood combat pilot Edward Smith was minding his own business going to college in west Texas when a letter from Uncle Sam put an end to his studies and changed the course of his life.
“I was going to college because that’s what everybody did then,” the 82-year-old from Hale Center, Texas, said, recently.
“I really didn’t have anything in mind. I had no idea what I was going to do, until I got drafted (in 1961). Then, after I got into the military, I decided, ‘Hey, this is pretty nice. I think I’ll just stick around for a while.”
Smith stuck around for 20 years, retiring in 1981 as a major and serving two tours as a reconnaissance pilot in Vietnam.
He went to boot camp at Fort Carson, Colo., stayed there for two years, and then with his background in college and ROTC, applied to become an officer and was accepted for a direct commission. He later served at Fort Benning, Ga., and as a company commander at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., then applied for flight school.
Soon, Vietnam came calling.
“About a week before we graduated, they sent us all to Vietnam,” Smith said. “I didn’t worry about it. It was all so new: It was just another assignment.”
He arrived in country the first time in June 1965 and stayed for 18 months, logging 2,000 hours flying recon missions in the famed low-altitude Bird Dog aircraft. There were a number of close calls searching the jungle for enemy troop locations, but Smith said he never felt afraid.
“I was concerned several times during both tours, but I was never afraid. I always thought I was going to come back, and I did.
“I was over into Cambodia one time, and we found a big encampment … they didn’t like that at all. I came back with quite a few bullet holes in my plane. But that ol’ plane brought me back. Different times; different things happened. I never worried about it. Whatever they wanted us to do, away we went. There were times I probably shouldn’t have, but I did.
“When we first got over there, it was all so new, and the buildup was going on. They told us to fly over at a thousand feet. We saw right away that at a thousand feet, you can’t see anything … in those jungle and forest areas. So against orders, we dropped down to treetop level — and then we could see something. Of course, they (enemy) could see us, too.
“We started working two-plane recons. One would be at a thousand feet and the other would be right on the deck. The one at a thousand feet would keep up with you, and if you saw anything, you told him, and he’d mark it on the map. Then, we’d either put artillery in there or call in an air strike. Whatever we could get.”
After another tour in 1970, this time for only seven months, Smith came home and was assigned to four years’ duty in Germany, followed by a stint at Fort Benjamin Harrison (Indiana), and then Fort Hood, where he retired and went to work as a training coordinator in civil service.
He held on to that career for decades, finally retiring for good at age “72 or 73.” The father of three and grandfather of four then hit the highway with his wife of 53 years, Beth, to do some traveling, but arthritis in his back has kept him off the road for a while now.
He looks back with pride and satisfaction at his military service, Smith says, including Vietnam. Like a lot of other vets who served in that controversial, 20-year-long conflict that cost 58,220 American lives, Smith says he was resentful for a long time at the lack of respect and gratitude he and his buddies received.
“When Vietnam was going on, we went over as individuals and came back as individuals. When we came back, the Army was dropping its numbers quite a bit, and there was a lot of guys who had 12, 15 years in (and) two or three tours in Vietnam, and when they came back to the States, as soon as they got here, they (the Army) said, ‘OK, you’re released.’
“They put ‘em out on the street. That was pretty hard to take. They never gave me that opportunity,” he said, laughing, “so I just stayed in.
“When we came back, there was no parades. Nobody met us and slapped us on the back or anything — except my wife and my parents. But we never thought anything about it, until when everybody came back from Desert Storm, they had all the big whoop-de-do there.
“We said, ‘Wait a minute. They went over there for a hundred days; we went over for ten years, and we got no recognition.’That’s when they started saying, ‘OK, maybe we ought to start saying something about these old boys.’”
Recently, Smith was one of six area military vets to receive Quilts of Valor from TX Patriotic Peacemakers, in honor of their service.
“My whole family was there — my three kids; my wife; my grandkids; and a bunch of my friends. It made me feel pretty good. I wasn’t a big hero. I was just another old soldier out there doing his job the best he could.
“In Vietnam, there were people coming over there who kept up with every day they did anything, and wrote themselves up for all kinds of citations and medals … I never did do that. I just went out there and did my job. If somebody wanted to put me in for a medal, well, ok, that was all right.”
Along with his Bronze Star, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and several “I Been There” (Vietnam Service) medals, Smith recently received another unofficial honor that in some ways outshines all the rest.
“A friend of mine who we went to flight school together and to Vietnam together … he spent a year over there and then came back and got out of the Army, and went on with his life.
“He got a Distinguished Flying Cross, and he came by here the other day, and he said, ‘You know, you deserve this a helluva lot more than I do. I’m going to give it to you.’
“I told him, ‘You giving me this medal means a lot more than if some stiff-neck general did.’ And it did. It made me feel real good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.