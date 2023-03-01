HARKER HEIGHTS — Flying U.S. presidents back and forth between the White House, Camp David and various other destinations is among the highlights of a nearly 24-year military career for Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith.
“Basically, (the job) was if you messed up, you had the opportunity to change history,” Smith said, laughing. “No stress at all.”
Serving his second term as mayor of Killeen’s neighbor city, Smith served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 1973 to September 1997, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Four of those years were spent as one of the pilots on Marine One, the transport helicopter used to ferry presidents and other dignitaries beginning with President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.
Smith landed that coveted assignment in 1986 during the Ronald Reagan presidency and continued through 1990, when George H.W. Bush occupied the Oval Office.
“I was a co-pilot during the Reagan administration and one of the command pilots for President Bush,” Smith said. “We pretty much just drove the bus. We would see them (and) we had some interaction that was really cursory, but our mission was to support them and get them safely and on time to wherever they needed to be. We were there to provide a service for him and his family.”
Nevertheless, there were times when interactions with the world’s most powerful political leader were at least a little more personal than professional, Smith says, but those conversations are not for public consumption.
“Oh, yeah, I’ve got a bunch of (good) stories — especially with President Bush,” he said. “He was a former Naval aviator and hero from World War II, so he understood the aviation part of it and what we did to get him where he needed to go. So, yeah, I have some stories ... but I won’t share those with you.”
Smith was born in Augusta, Ga., at the hospital at Fort Gordon, where his father was stationed as a U.S. Navy recruiter. The family moved around quite a bit, to places like Norfolk, Va.; Uvalde, Texas., Italy; and Smith graduated from East Brunswick High School in central New Jersey. As a standout soccer player, he received some offers to play in college, but decided to accept an ROTC scholarship and wound up at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I played soccer in high school, and I got recruited by a few schools in New Jersey and on the East Coast,” Smith said. “Back then, in the ‘60s, there wasn’t much future in soccer, and my dad was a recruiter and he mentioned the Navy ROTC program.
“I wanted to serve in the military. I remember back in Norfolk (when) we’d take my dad out to the base to get on a ship, and we’d go through the gate. I’d be in the back seat giving a salute to the Marine at the gate. He’d pop to and give me a salute, and I pretty much said, ‘You know, I want to be one of those guys.’
“I had been recruited by the Naval Academy, and so I talked to them, and then through the process of application, I got accepted for a Navy ROTC scholarship, so I decided to do that. At the Naval Academy, I would have to go to prep school for a year, and, you know, when you’re 17, a year is a long time. That’s how I ended up at the University of Texas. I got assigned to the Navy ROTC unit at UT.”
Smith graduated from UT in 1973 with a degree in government and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
“A certain number of guys could go Marines, if you wanted to,” he said. “All my close friends were Marine options, and I felt like that was the way I needed to go. Plus, I had an aviation guarantee coming out of college.”
From UT, Smith headed to Quantico, Va., for six months’ training at TBS (The Basic School), then to Pensacola, Fla., for flight school. He started off on a T-34B fixed wing aircraft, then moved to the T-28B and C models, followed by TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters and UH-1 Hueys.
When he was assigned to New River Air Station at Jacksonville, Fla., next to Camp Lejeune, Smith was assigned to fly the CH-53D Sea Stallion, a large transport helicopter, and went on to serve missions throughout the world, including deployments to the western Pacific and the Indian Ocean when he was stationed in Hawaii.
He later got orders back to Camp Lejeune, attended Jump School at Fort Benning, and worked with the 82nd Airborne Division.
“We deployed to Puerto Rico a number of times to work with the Puerto Rican Army National Guard, and then to the Mediterranean to work with the Spanish Marines, Turkish Marines, and the San Marco tactical group from Italy,” Smith said.
By the time Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm rolled around and the extended fighting in the Persian Gulf began, Smith was G-4 plans officer for the 2nd Marine Division. He did not see combat, but supported the mission as a logistics officer.
“I was with division headquarters, so I wasn’t a front line guy, but was supporting the trigger pullers,” he said. “Saddam had already attacked Kuwait, so we basically loaded ships and planes and got stuff over to Kuwait. While the 2nd Marine Division was there, we had the Tiger Brigade from Fort Hood attached to us.”
After he retired, Smith came to central Texas to work as a financial advisor and insurance representative, and he and his wife of 48 years, Karen, have been here ever since.
He first got involved in municipal government as a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission, then city council, and was elected mayor in 2017. He enjoys politics and serving his community, also participating on the board of directors for the Bell County Museum Association.
“I like it a lot,” Smith said. “We’ve got a good council. Outstanding city manager and staff. Everybody is trying to take care of the citizens of Harker Heights and give them what they deserve and expect.
“We really enjoy living in Harker Heights. Really enjoy the community and all central Texas has to offer.”
A big issue he and other city leaders have been working on concerns a state law adopted fairly recently that makes military veterans who are 100% disabled exempt from paying property taxes. Cities that directly abut a military installation qualify for reimbursements from the state to make up for some of that lost revenue, but there are a number of communities with large military populations that do not.
“The biggest challenge — and it looks like we’re finally getting some traction down in Austin — is the state legislature back in 2009 passed a bill that (says) if an individual is a 100% disabled veteran, they don’t pay property taxes,” Smith said. “Cities in Texas run on property taxes and sales tax rebates. So this year, we do not have $3.2 million (in the budget) and that goes up every year, so it’s unsustainable.
“The unintended consequence of this is that it is killing Nolanville, us … 26 cities in Texas are getting hammered by this because they’re military communities. The way they wrote the legislation is that you have to abut the military installation (to get reimbursement). Well, we’re probably a mile, half-mile, off of Fort Hood, but we don’t abut. So we’re working on that, and things are looking good that we might get some relief on that.”
Looking back on his military career, the father of two and grandfather of eight says he thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Marines, and he credits the influence of his father for helping him make that life-changing decision.
“My dad’s my hero. He enlisted in the Navy as a 19-year-old. He was aboard his destroyer when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He was on the USS Ralph Talbot, which was moored just north of Ford Island at the time. During the war, he spent four years in the Pacific … fought at Savo Island, Guadalcanal and other places.
“He didn’t talk about it a lot. I’ve learned a lot of it through reading history and different things. I’ve taken my grandchildren down to the museum in Fredericksburg (National Museum of the Pacific War), showing them certain things (and) where their great-grandfather was.
“I got to live the dream. They gave me four (years), and I gave them 24 — so we’re even. Everything happens for a reason, and everything worked out.”
