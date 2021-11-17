HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired Sgt. 1st Class Ken Cates grew up a military brat and always wanted to become a soldier himself when he grew up, but what turned out to be a highly successful 27-year career did not exactly start off the way he might have imagined.
“My plan was always military,” said Cates, a New Mexico native who has lived in Harker Heights for the past seven years. “I just didn’t know which branch.
“For me, one of the opportunities was to go through a pilot’s program but they shut the door on that after I went through the entire process at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations), so instead of going active duty for something they no longer had available, I opted to go with the Reserve for a bit. Then, I got an early release and ended up going Coast Guard for four years.
“After I got out of the Coast Guard, I tried the civilian sector for a whopping six, seven months, and it was just dismal. I was back in New Mexico and there were no jobs.”
Deciding to re-enlist, this time in the U.S. Army, Cates headed to Fort Sill, Okla., where he trained as a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) specialist. MLRS is an armored, self-propelled rocket launcher with a three-man crew mounted on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle chassis.
“We called it Fort Silk,” Cates said, laughing. “All us prior service (members) were in a different barracks, but we trained with the initial trainees and they had cell phone opportunities; they were allowed to use the dry cleaners and all that crud after week two. We never had that.”
From there, Cates went to Bamberg, Germany, for three years, then back to the States to “stand up” a field artillery MLRS battalion in 1997. The rest of his career included two combat tours in Iraq with the 1st Cavalry Division’s 4th Brigade, and a transfer to the New Mexico Army National Guard (family issues forced him to leave active duty) where he worked with a RAID (reconnaissance air interdiction detachment) counter drug unit to fight the flow of illegal drugs coming across the border with Mexico.
Next, he headed up to Vermont to work as a National Guard recruiter (2002-06), came back to Fort Hood and finally retired in 2015.
Now 51 years old, the father of seven daughters and grandfather of five had intentions of using his military leadership skills and experience to land a high-paying job on the outside, but then he found an opportunity that has provided a lot more than just a paycheck.
“I hunted for a job for about six months,” Cates said. “Me and the family were actually on that final point where we had to decide, and I was about to take a job opportunity out in Arizona. My two youngest daughters were just getting started in high school (in Harker Heights) and we were really hoping to stay here so they finish out with their friends and not do that bouncing around.
“Then, one of my deacons (at church) asked me if I’d ever considered working in the non-profit sector. Jokingly, I said, non-profit? There’s no money there. But I applied, they interviewed me two days later, and they called me at midnight that night and said, ‘It’s not official yet, but we’re going to offer you the job.’
“I accepted, and we initially thought we’d give it a few years, get the girls finished with high school and then leave, but that first year was just so satisfying. Being able to see the impact we were accomplishing right here in central Texas.
“You can’t put a price tag on that. So I decided I didn’t need to go hunting down the six-figure jobs anymore. The satisfaction and the community need being fulfilled has been such a blessing.”
The job he accepted was with Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, where he serves as CEO for the group that has been building homes at reduced cost for low- to moderate-income families since 1994.
Under his leadership over the past six years, 32 houses have been built in the area. In the six years prior to his arrival, Cates said, the organization built a total of four houses.
“We build on a need basis — not just because somebody wants a home — and we don’t give the homes away. They still have to pay a mortgage. But the cost is drastically reduced because we use volunteers for the most part, and donated materials. We’re not in it to make a profit.
“Most recently, a house that we finished in Copperas Cove is a $145,000 house, but the mortgage is only $95,000. So their overall monthly payment is less than $600 a month.”
In 2019, Cates was named a “Hometown Hero” by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and last month he was honored along with nine other area veterans with a Congressional Veteran Commendation presented by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Rock, for service to the community following their military careers.
The award, he said, was both unexpected and humbling.
“To say the least,” he said. “I personally know three of the other folks who were up there with me and what they’ve accomplished over the years, and to be among that group of other veterans was quite an honor.
“One of the other better experiences of the day was when Congressman Carter was first introduced after the Pledge of Allegiance, he mentioned two children that were there who stood upright and had their hands over their hearts, reciting the Pledge.
“He said, ‘Our nation is not going to hell as fast as I thought it is.’
“Those two boys are my grandsons.”
Looking back on his military career, Cates says he is “absolutely” glad he served. If he had it to do all over again, he might make a different move here and there, but overall, he has no major regrets.
“Sometimes I think about things I could have done to further my career … I took an actual rank reduction to re-classify, because the only way for me to get out of recruiting was to take a rank reduction. That was one of those things you kind of look back at and say, ‘Was that a smart choice?’ But at the same time, I wouldn’t have been able to be where I’m at today.
“It’s been amazing, that’s for sure. I met amazing men and women, all ranks and all areas, multiple branches. Had experiences that will never be forgotten.
“I always tell people who enlist, no matter which MOS or job skill you choose, be your best at it. And always seek the additional skills. Always go after that additional special duty. That is where you get the experiences that can make you successful and targeted (for second career opportunities) when you get out — whether it be four years, 10 years, 27 years.
“It’s an amazing opportunity. Always, always, always pay attention to everybody’s leadership roles and how they lead. Then, you identify whether you want to be this type of leader, or you want to blend everything to be the best leader.
“If the military is not for you, there’s no reason why you can’t still serve. Go to the fire department and become a volunteer firefighter or EMT. Read books at the library. Serve somewhere.
“I live by a simple code — honor God, love family, serve community and country. You can’t go wrong with that.”
