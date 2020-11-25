COPPERAS COVE — Some say that finding an occupation you enjoy is a key to success and happiness, and longtime Copperas Cove photographer Larry Letzer is someone who certainly would agree with that idea.
Growing up in New Jersey as the son of a newspaper reporter, 82-year-old Letzer discovered his passion at an early age and thanks in part to the U.S. Army, was able to turn an early love for taking pictures into a successful, lifelong career that continues today.
“I was probably four or five, and my father took me to the Baltimore Sun (where he worked), and I went in the darkroom,” Letzer said. “There was a very famous photographer in there — I don’t remember his name anymore — and he showed me prints developing in the developer chemicals.
“I was blown away. I thought that was magic, and from that day on, I didn’t want to do anything but be a photographer.”
Letzer got his first camera, a Brownie Hawkeye, when he was seven years old and hasn’t looked back since.
“I remember when I was nine or ten or eleven, I would go into my closet in my bedroom, put towels under the door to keep the light out, and develop film. Then go into the bathroom with a contact printer and print the pictures. I basically taught myself.
“I started doing photography as a young kid for the local newspaper. I was an apprentice starting out, and I rode with the photographer until I was old enough to get a driver’s license.
“I worked for the chief photographer of Atlantic City when I was twelve. They had what they called the Atlantic City press bureau, and he was the chief photographer. Back in those days, they were doing all they could do to promote the community. I worked there and I also worked for the Atlantic City Press (newspaper).
“I lived a pretty charmed life back in those days. I was also a photographer for the Miss America pageant. I thought it was normal that every twelve-year-old kid got to meet Miss America, (astronaut) John Glenn, people like that.”
Along with duties as water boy for the high school football team and scorekeeper for the baseball team, Letzer was a professional photographer all the way through high school. He did not have any interest in going to college — he now holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business – so he decided to join the military after graduating in 1956.
“I wanted to become an Army photographer. I didn’t have the grades at that time (to go to college) or the inclination. I was in the Civil Air Patrol as a kid, and enjoyed the structure, so I thought I’d enjoy the Army and let them teach me photography.”
His first hitch, Letzer served three years and then went back home to work for the Atlantic City Press. He went on to a stint with a commercial photographer in Atlantic City, and alsobecame the official photographer for Steel Pier amusement park.
A few years later, Letzer decided that he might be better off going back into the service. This time, he stayed for 18 years before retiring from Fort Hood as a major the last day of October 1980 with 21 years’ service.
“I missed the Army and so I re-enlisted in October 1963. Went back through basic (training) a second time; went to infantry training; and then went to OCS (officer candidate school) at Fort Benning.
“Back then, the Army did not want you to specialize. I think I would have made lieutenant colonel had I not been so vocal about staying in photography. I felt I could make a better contribution to the Army that way.
“The Army had a philosophy back in those days that every new second lieutenant would rise to the rank of major general. They wanted everybody to have aspirations of that lofty goal.I didn’t have such high aspirations. I wanted to do photography. That’s what I thought I was good at.
“I was a company commander a couple of times, and a battalion XO (executive officer), in non-photographic assignments, but most of my officer service — and all of my enlisted service — was in photography.”
Letzer, a father of two and grandfather of two who has been married to Bernice for 58 years, came to Fort Hood in 1974 and settled in Copperas Cove, where he has lived ever since. That same year, he started Camera Artistry Photography (www.milball.com), and grew the company into a thriving business that he has mostly turned over to his son, Larry Lee Letzer Jr.
“I started the photography business while I was still on active-duty. I’d take a months’ leave in September, and do the senior pictures at (Copperas) Cove High School. We’ve done the senior pictures in Cove since 1978.
“These days, I do a little bit of the finances, but my son does all the photography and everything else.”
Looking back on his military career, Letzer, who served two tours in Vietnam (1965-66; 1969-70) says he thoroughly enjoyed being a soldier. He is not behind the camera nearly as much as used to be, but still enjoys riding his Honda Gold Wing three-wheeled motorcycle, and using his commercial pilot’s license to get behind the controls of an airplane now and then.
“Basically, boring holes in the clouds,” he said.
“The Army taught me some discipline — not much, but some. It gave me a foundation. I wasn’t ready for college when I was seventeen, eighteen years old.
“Like I said, I lived a charmed life. We’vebeen fortunate in that we have managed to keep a payroll this entire time, even during COVID. I photographed lots and lots of celebrities when I worked at the Steel Pier; several Miss Americas. One day I was doing a convention, and Miss Universe and I walked from the convention hall to one of the hotels on the boardwalk, and I thought it was normal for every eighteen-, nineteen-, twenty-year-old kid to do that.
“The most remarkable person I ever photographed, I think, was John Glenn (legendary U.S. astronaut, and the first American to orbit the Earth, in 1962). That was a treat for me. He came to Atlantic City to speak, and I had to photograph him for the paper.
“I got there a little bit early, and he got there a little bit early, and we sat and talked. What a great guy.”
Most people today have a camera at their fingertips, making everyone a potential photographer. To take better pictures, Letzer, who taught photography for several years at Central Texas College, offers this piece of advice:
“As far as having the eye (for composition), I think you either have it or you don’t,” he said. “My strongest suit in photography is getting people to relax. Making them feel comfortable with themselves, in order to get a decent picture of them.
“Enjoy your subjects. You need to be a people person to do photography — at least portraitures — so that you can make people relax.”
