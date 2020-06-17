The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command on Monday increased the reward offered for credible information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from $15,000 to $25,000, and is also now offering a $25,000 reward for missing Fort Hood soldier Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales.
According to a press release issued by the Fort Hood Press Center, more than 150 people have been interviewed regarding Guillen’s disappearance and, “We are working very closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to include the FBI, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as others,” Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID, said.
“We have also partnered with Texas EquuSearch and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to tap into their resources as well. We have participated in ground and air searches on Fort Hood and throughout the Central Texas region.”
Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood and has not been heard from since that date.
Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.
Guillen’s family and friends have held regular protests near Fort Hood to ensure she is not forgotten by the Army.
At this point, investigators have no credible information or report that Vanessa Guillen was sexually assaulted or that this case is in any way connected to the investigation into the disappearance of Wedel-Morales, who was last seen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019, while driving his car in Killeen.
Originally from Houston, Guillen maintained close ties with her family and the city of her birth, visiting there frequently while stationed at Fort Hood.
Guillen is of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer. She is an avid runner.
Army CID and Fort Hood continue to seek the public’s help for information.
“We know somebody out there has some very critical information pertaining to this investigation, and we strongly encourage you to do the right thing and come forward,” Grey said. “Do it for Vanessa and do it for her family, friends and fellow soldiers.”
Morales was last seen driving his personally owned vehicle outside of Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019. He was driving a 2018 Black KIA Rio with Texas temporary license tags 46190B3. The vehicle has been recovered by authorities.
The last known verbal contact with Morales was Aug. 20, 2019 and he has not been seen or heard from since. Morales was out-processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared.
Persons with information on either Guillen or Wedel-Morales can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.
