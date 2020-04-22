Less than two hours’ drive from Killeen-Fort Hood is one of the state’s prime springtime destinations to find picture-perfect postcard scenery that makes for an excellent day trip or even part of a nice weekend getaway.
Willow City Loop is a 13-mile stretch of two-lane backroad famous for being one of the best places in Texas to admire the annual wildflower bloom, including our famous bluebonnets, designated as the state flower in 1901.
According to one legend, the annual bluebonnet rite of spring started long ago when Native American tribes were suffering due to flooding, followed by drought, scorching summers and harsh winters. To try and appease the Great Spirit, a number of ceremonies and rituals were conducted, and one night around a campfire, the Great Spirit spoke to a council of medicine men, telling them that selfishness was the root of their problems and the tribe needed to burn its most prized possessions and scatter the ashes to the winds.
A little girl overheard this, and later that night, she sneaked out into the darkness with her beloved cornhusk doll, built a small fire and tossed the doll into the flames. When the fire was out and cool enough, she scooped up the ashes and tossed them in all directions.
The next morning, the previously-barren landscape was filled with sweeping blankets of color, and so it began.
Meanwhile, Willow City Loop runs through rolling hills, rocky bluffs and a canyon carved out by Coal Creek. This time of year it is usually lined with not only dazzling displays of vibrant bluebonnets, but fields full of reds, whites and yellows from such species as Mexican poppies, Indian paintbrush, firewheel, daisies, sunflowers, phlox and coreopsis growing in and among an assortment of native live oak, mesquite and pecan trees.
When the wildflowers are in full bloom, it is quite a sight to see.
This year, the wildflower crop has been reported as merely average but still worth a look, and late March through April is the height of the season.
Willow City is a tiny community first settled prior to the Civil War. When the post office was established, it was designated as simply “Willow” and was mostly inhabited by German-speaking settlers. It then became known 10 years later as Willow City. By the turn of the century, the area population stood at 132, dropping steadily over the years to 17 in 1964 and settling at around 75 since the 1970s.
To find Willow City Loop, head west from Killeen to Lampasas then go south on Highway 281 to Burnet. Take a right on State Highway 29, then left on Highway 16.
Land along the Loop is privately owned and visitors stopping to take photographs and enjoy the views are asked to be careful not to block driveways, and especially to not drive, walk or sit in the fields or on the wildflowers. Large crowds can gather, especially on the weekends, and can easily cause significant damage.
Another seriously beautiful road trip is through an area known as the “Swiss Alps of Texas,” near Bandera, about three hours south-southeast of Killeen and about an hour-and-a-half south of Willow City Loop.
This is an 85-mile loop that repeatedly crosses the Medina and Sabinal rivers and heads through magnificent scenery that ranges in elevation from 1,400 to 2,150 feet above sea level.
To drive this route, head north from the city of Bandera on Highway 16 to Medina. Go west on Highway 337 to Vanderpool, and pick up Highway 187. Go south, and then east on Highway 470 and return to Bandera via Tarpley.
And last but not least, a third highly-scenic road trip through the Texas Hill Country is the Gruene-Fredericksburg-Bandera Loop.
This 236-mile route is popular with motorcyclists and history buffs will enjoy the Gruene Historic District, where German farmers settled in the mid-1840s. Stretching though the towns of Bandera, Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Gruene, the circuit offers incredible views of rolling hills, farmland, rivers, ponds and orchards, along with country stores and other attractions.
Have a great weekend, and happy motoring.
