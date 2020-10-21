The U.S. Army’s Virtual 36th annual Ten-Miler run was locally hosted by the 1st Cavalry Division near the division’s headquarters with more than 200 soldiers and civilian participants on Fort Hood on Friday.
The U.S. Army’s annual national run is the second-largest ten-mile run in the United States and was conducted virtually instead of in Washington, D.C., because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The locally-held run drew participants that might not have made the trek to Washington, D.C.
Capt. Matthew Thwaites, a battalion assistant operations officer, competed in his first Army Ten-Miler event after joining the unit’s run team after his battalion command sergeant major asked him if he would participate in the event. Thwaites is an avid runner who competed and finished second in the U.S. Army’s Best Ranger competition in 2018, completed the run in first place with a time of approximately 54 minutes and 30 seconds.
“I ran in high school and college, for about 15 years now,” Thwaites said. “I think I’ve totaled about 65,000 miles in my life. I used to run about 100 miles a week for five or six years.”
According to the Army’s Ten-Miler website, the purpose of the run is to promote the Army, increase esprit de corps, and facilitate Army fitness goals.
“We are out here to celebrate the Army and celebrate unity at a time when we were divided as a country, and just trying to have some esprit de corps,” Thwaites said.
Thwaites believes these principles and values are even more critical during the global pandemic.
“Overall, I think it’s to build a sense of community,” Thwaites said. “We have been really physically and socially separated here for the last seven months or so, and this is a good time to come together.”
Thwaites jokingly commented that he reduced fears of coronavirus infection by running ahead of the group by a wide margin.
“If you look at the COVID-19 mitigation levels that we have going out here, there’s hand sanitizer everywhere, they’re taking everybody’s temperature, screening going in and out of every building, so we’re doing the best that we can,” Thwaites explained.
Second Lt. Kelsey Dewolfe of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and a fire direction officer with the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, was the first female to complete the run with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes and 14 seconds. She volunteered for the Army Ten-Miler because she enjoys a good challenge and likes to run.
“When I joined the Army, (running) was the only thing I was good at during the APFT,” Dewolfe said. “I steadily improved, but it was always something I was strong with.”
Dewolfe said she was unsure if she would have had the opportunity to participate in the run if traveling to Washington was required, but felt the chance to participate locally was excellent, with the progress tracked by the run’s facilitators through a downloadable app.
“There is an app that you can run with, or you could record your time with a watch and then enter it manually into the website, and that’s how they keep track,” Dewolfe explained.
Sgt. Maj. Fernando Gonzalez, a division operations sergeant major and 20-year veteran, also participated in his first Army Ten-Miler run after soldiers asked him if he would be participating. Gonzalez, who completed the run in 1 hour and 21 minutes, said he ran to motivate the runners and show them that age and status are not hindering in participating in the event.
“One of the biggest things is just going out there and motivating the soldiers, and just showing them that it doesn’t matter how old or how young you are, or how long you’ve been in the military, you can still go out there and have fun and show them what right looks like,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he participates in a running event twice a month called the 1st Cavalry Five-Mile challenge but wants to go to Washington for the next Army-Ten Miler and run.
“I would like to do a future run as far as going up there to Washington, D.C., I think that would be pretty cool doing the whole experience,” Gonzalez said.
Runners were required to download the Army-Ten Miler runner experience app to submit their results for evaluation by the Army-Ten Miler Timing and Scoring company. The run was open to all participants; however, paid registrants received finisher coins and T-shirts, while the first 50 runners to complete the challenge locally received 1st Cavalry Division medallions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.