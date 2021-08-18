JOHNSON CITY — Bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding are among the featured events at this year’s Blanco County Fair and Rodeo in Johnson City, about an hour-and-a-half drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood.
This is the 90th annual rodeo for tiny Johnson City, also known as the hometown of President Lyndon Baines Johnson (1963-69), who took over the country’s top office after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
Along with cowboys and cowgirls mixing it up with livestock, the event includes a parade, live music, carnival, washers contest and more. Barbecue is available along with traditional carnival midway treats, and each weekend night is highlighted by a rodeo dance.
Festivities kick off today at 6 p.m. with the Youth Rodeo. Team roping is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, and the full Lester Meier Rodeo Company rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a dance featuring the Scott Crofts Band from 9 to 11:30.
The big day is Saturday with a full slate of attractions:
10 a.m. Big Street Parade — downtown Johnson City
12:30 p.m. Books Open Washer Pitching
1 p.m. Washer Pitching Contest
1:30 p.m. Books open for 42 Domino Tournament
2-9 p.m. Exhibits Open to the Public
2 p.m. 42 Domino Tournament
7 p.m. Queen’s Coronation
8 p.m. Rodeo by Lester Meier Rodeo Company
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Rodeo dance featuring People’s Choice Band
To reach Johnson City, head west on I-14 to Lampasas and go south on U.S. Highway 281. For more information on the rodeo, including ticket prices, go to www.bcfra.org.
If a night at the rodeo does not tickle your spurs, head north to Waco and the Mayborn Museum Complex at Baylor University. This 142,000-square-foot facility that opened in May 2004 includes such things as a 13-acre historic village, 5,000-square-foot traveling exhibit gallery, theater, museum store, snack area and all kinds of fun children’s activities.
Right now, Tinker Tuesdays offer visitors the chance from 10 a.m. to noon to get up close and personal with a variety of creepy crawly bugs from the Mayborn’s collection. Craft bug models, build bug catching tools and play with microscopes. This program is free with the price of museum admission.
On Thursday, the Play Like a Scientist program continues at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Get ready to put on your science thinking cap and sharpen those investigative skills chasing mysterious behaviors in a Fortune Telling Fish. Comb through evidence, plan experiments and test data to unlock hidden secrets, then enjoy a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s preserved wet collection. Participation is free with the price of museum admission.
On Aug. 30, little learners will be able to explore sound and how it is made by examining sound waves, vibrations, making egg shakers and participating in a musical march. As always, this program is free with the price of admission.
For more information on the Mayborn Museum at Baylor, go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn.
Meanwhile, back on the home front, Fort Hood offers a number of family activities at BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
Over in Belton, about 20 minutes east of Killeen, Summer Fun Water Park is open seven days a week for a splashingly great way to beat the heat.
Parking is always free and tickets are available at the gate for this water park that includes a lazy river, water slides, pools and more. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, the park is open for Family Night, with tickets starting at $8.
Children 12 and under must be with a guardian at all times. Life jackets are available to rent, and tubes are free to use.
Coolers with drinks and light snacks are allowed for a $10 cooler fee. Pizza delivery, restaurant, fast food and large meals are prohibited. No Styrofoam of any kind if allowed in the park. Smoking is allowed in designated areas. Swim diapers are required for children under 3 years old.
