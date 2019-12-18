COPPERAS COVE — Operation Stand Down Central Texas didn’t pull up in a sleigh, but they were bringing Santa Claus — played by Kipp Miller — and bags of Christmas gifts to the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation center Monday morning. The organization was delivering holiday cheer and presents to residents of the facility.

“I love being Santa, it puts love in my heart to do this,” Miller said. “Adults in situations like this where they may not get many visitors, it is so special to be able to do this.”

artie@kdhnews.com

