KILLEEN — Dozens of people braved the heat, which peaked at 93 degrees, Friday afternoon to show their support for the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
Voices rose with the temperatures, with people fervently chanting, asking “Where is Vanessa?” and responding “We want Vanessa.”
Several motorists also honked their horns as they approached the intersection.
Friday marked one month since Fort Hood officials said Guillen was last seen.
Dora Galdamez, vice president of LULAC Herencia No. 4297 in Killeen, spoke of the impact of Guillen’s disappearance, regardless of circumstances.
“We are missing a soldier,” the former sergeant first class said. “We are not complete until she comes home.”
Gerardo Guillen, one of the missing soldier’s cousins, said the situation has been extremely stressful on the family.
“We thought it was very strange,” he said. “She was here in the military base. Usually soldiers that fight for our country and stuff, they’re always safe here.”
Megan Glass, a Gatesville resident, came to Killeen to hold a sign and demonstrate.
“I just think that we all have the same common goal,” Glass said of the crowd that gathered. “And that’s to find her and to help bring some peace to her family, her sister and her mother.”
Glass said that as individuals, they can’t do much, but as a group they can do something big.
One of Guillen’s sisters, Mayra Guillen, said she was pleased with the turnout.
“It’s amazing how people that we don’t even know came out to show their support,” she said.
Galdamez said more demonstrations may be planned in the future with the family.
“We are thinking about making shifts and continue doing the same thing, because we don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said.
Those who came out to demonstrate dotted all four corners of the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue, including the median that approaches the gate.
Some were dressed in green shirts, symbolizing the color of a Houston-based human rights organization, Alianza Latina Internacional, that helped Guillen’s family organize the demonstration.
Glass said that if there was one thing she could tell the family of Guillen it would be that they are always in her prayers.
Fort Hood officials said in a news release Thursday that hundreds of soldiers searched for Guillen in the few days after she was last seen.
The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is heading the investigation. Other agencies are assisting, including the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.