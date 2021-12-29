U.S. Sen. John Cornyn from Texas announced in a news release Tuesday that his Servicemember Safety and Security Act was recently signed into law.
The act was included in the latest National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Joe Biden on Monday.
Cornyn filed the bill as S. 2058 in June. He introduced it following the tragic deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Sgt. Elder Fernandes and others at Fort Hood in 2020.
The act requires military installations to review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing service members and partner with local and federal law enforcement to promote information sharing, the release said.
“We must defend the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety at home and abroad,” Cornyn said. “This legislation will help us prevent tragedies on bases like the heartbreaking deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood by requiring updates to military installation security procedures and by focusing on stronger partnerships between installations and law enforcement.
“As a parent and the son of a veteran, I’m grateful to my colleagues and the Administration for partnering with me in protecting our nation’s service members.”
Furthermore, The Servicemember Safety and Security Act requires the Secretary of Defense to conduct a comprehensive review of the department’s policies and procedures for reporting members of the Armed Forces absent without leave or missing, the release said.
Guillen’s death captured national headlines last year following her grisly murder.
The Houston native was killed by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson on April 22, 2020, inside a Fort Hood arms room, police have said. Her remains were found 10 weeks later near the Leon River in Bell County.
As of June 23, when her remains had yet to be found, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, R-Houston, came to Fort Hood along with the family and its attorney, Natalie Khawam, to meet with Fort Hood leadership.
Garcia told several members of the media that at that time, leadership had not provided the family what she called a “tick-tock,” or a to-the-minute account of the day she was killed.
Fort Hood sent out a news release to media outlets two days after her disappearance asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Khawam said at the time of the press conference in June 2020 that there were a lot of gaps in the timeline they were provided from Fort Hood and that a lot of it didn’t connect.
Fernandes is another soldier whose death caught the attention of several local media outlets.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Killeen police announced that they were seeking the public’s help in locating him. Police said he had last been seen on Aug. 17, 2020. He was reported missing two days later.
Fernandes was found Aug. 25, 2020, in a tree near railroad tracks by the Sammons Golf Course in Temple. Initial autopsy results deemed his death a suicide.
Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier who went missing in August 2019 and whose remains were found June 19, 2020, in Killeen, had been listed as AWOL and then later a deserter following his disappearance.
In July 2020, the Army took his name off of the deserter list.
As of September 2020, 27 Fort Hood soldiers had died that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.