Lt. Col. Richard Groen took over the reins of the 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade from Col. Aaron Dixon during a ceremony Monday at the brigade’s Standards Field. The change of command was hosted by 3rd SFAB commander Col. Michael Trotter, and was the squadron’s first change of command since the unit began recruiting for troops in 2018.
Dixon was the squadron’s first commander, who helped build the unit and led the “Companions” during 3rd SFAB’s Middle East deployment in 2019. He is scheduled to attend the U.S. Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before taking over as the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany.
The nickname Companions for the squadron was chosen in a nod to cavalry history, said Dixon. It was the name of Alexander the Great’s elite cavalry unit.
One of the new/old traditions of the Companions the incoming and outgoing commanders conducted prior to the official change of command pays homage to the origin of the modern “dog tag.”
In ancient Macedonia, Greece and Sparta, soldiers inscribed their name or mark on two ends of a short stick which was then broken. One end remained in the village and the other end was tied to the soldier’s wrist. If they survived, warriors often returned home maimed beyond recognition. The two halves of the stick were matched to prove identity. And in the event of death or heavy losses, the stick identifiers were used to verify who fell in battle or who were simple unaccounted for.
In honor of the ancient tradition, each new Companion is given two wooden tokens with a number on it and deposits one into the squadron repository for safe keeping while retaining the other on their person. They then sign into the “Official Registry of The Companions.” Upon leaving the unit, the soldiers retrieve their token from the repository and sign out of the registry.
The brigade’s commander had nothing but praise for the job Dixon did during his command.
“Standing up a formation from scratch, manning it, equipping it, training it, taking it to JRTC (Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La.), and then deploying it overseas in a relatively short amount of time truly takes a remarkable and special leader,” Trotter said. “Aaron Dixon, his lovely wife Ashley and their children, were absolutely the right leader and the right family to do all those things. Aaron is tough, he’s smart, he’s incredibly candid, well-rounded, and he’s one of the finest officers I’ve ever seen in my entire almost 31 years in the Army.”
The 3rd SFAB is comprised of 800 train and assist advisers, of which 170 are in 3rd Squadron.
Dixon said the past three years in command of the squadron went quickly in the fast-paced environment of an SFAB and it was an honor to be chosen to lead it.
“Just incredible initiative, incredible wisdom, from all ranks of the teams,” he said of the soldiers he led. “The opportunity we gave them to actually blossom in that environment, where we could see solutions in a way we had never seen before because we had that diversity and inclusiveness in each of those 12-man teams, was just an incredible gift.
“This unit has a mountain of stories, the personal and professional trials that have been weathered under the shelter of the 3rd SFAB,” he continued. “Folks, there has been some serious life happening in the background of this unit’s mission. The men and women from this unit have pulled together through more joys and sorrows outside ... than I have ever seen in any unit I’ve ever been assigned to date. Through it all, we never broke. Men and women becoming more than what they were before they came here. I look back on all of that now and I just marvel.”
Trotter welcomed Groen and his wife, Desiree, and daughter Gemma to the 3rd SFAB team and noted that like Dixon, Groen had the rare opportunity to go from commanding one cavalry squadron to immediately commanding another.
“Team Groen, we wish you all the best in command,” Trotter said. “You are truly the right team at the right time, at the right place, to build upon what Team Dixon has done for this formation. We are truly fortunate to have you as part of the team.”
Groen most recently commanded the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
“It’s not usual to have a second command, so to be given the opportunity is pretty tremendous and humbling,” Groen said. “It’s always great to have ‘commander’ in your signature block and have the opportunity to lead troopers again — it’s one of those things I would never have thought I would have the opportunity to do.
“Desiree and I are tremendously excited and honored for this next chapter.”
