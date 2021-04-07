GATESVILLE — When the 7.62mm round fired from an AK-47 rifle hit him in the face, severing a nerve and ripping through his jaw, U.S. Army Spc. James David Ashley thought the war in Iraq was over for him.
Not only that, judging by the amount of blood soaking his Kevlar vest, he figured he was going to die that day.
“I couldn’t feel part of my face,” said Ashley, a 39-year-old father of two now living in Gatesville and working as a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy. “I thought, ‘This is it.’
“I figured, ‘OK, I’m going to die, but I’m going to do everything I can in my last couple of minutes before I bleed out.’”
It was Nov. 12, 2008, when Ashley’s squad — 1st Platoon, Troop K, 3rd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment from Fort Hood — was on a routine intelligence gathering mission in Mosul, a major city in northern Iraq. The convoy headed into a compound where they had been many times before without incident, but this time, things got ugly.
“We would go out and make contact with some of the local leaders, whether it was the Iraqi national police, the Iraqi army, whatever, to find out where they were having issues with IED (improvised explosive device) placements.
“We’d say, ‘Tell me all the different places,’ and they’d point them out on a map. Then we’d talk to somebody else. Based on that intel, we would choose where we were going to concentrate most of our efforts.
“We wouldn’t let them just tell us one place, because then they would know where we were going to be. If they did just tell us one place, we wouldn’t act on it.
“So, we were there to gather information. As we pulled up, there was an Iraqi army soldier who walked out and moved the concertina wire out of the way, and let us in. We were inside of our Humvees and stuff, and we pulled into this area, got out, and went inside the courtyard.
“The platoon leader went inside (the building) and we waited outside. Within maybe five minutes, this guy comes out — the same guy who had moved the c-wire out of the way to let us in.
“This courtyard had about a 10- to 12-foot wall all the way around, and so we had a number of guys — myself included — standing around the perimeter, facing out, because there were some two- and three-story structures nearby. People on the street-level couldn’t see us, but anybody in a close-by building that was taller than that wall could look down inside. That’s a threat, so we were keeping an eye on windows and doorways and those buildings.
“That’s what I was focused on when this guy opened fire.”
At first, there was only one gunshot. Ashley turned around to see what was going on, when all hell broke loose.
“There was a slight pause — a half-second or maybe a second — just long enough for me to start turning around,” he said. “I thought maybe it was an accidental discharge, but within a split-second, it went full-auto.
“The guys to the left and right of me started hitting the ground, and as I turned around, there is this guy almost in a Rambo pose. He’s got his AK with a 75-round drum just above his hip, swinging it back and forth, like you’d see on Rambo.
“He was probably 12, 15 feet away — this courtyard is the size of the average two living rooms — and at that point, I dove on top of the closest guy to me, trying to get him out of the way. As we were headed for the ground, that’s when I got struck through the lower jaw.
“Once I got him on the ground, I kind of scurried around to where there were these L-shaped (flower) planters, so I had at least a little bit of cover.
“All of this is happening within fractions of a second, but of course, everything slows down.
“I maneuvered to the other side of this flowerpot where I could get up and engage this guy. We’re just a couple feet apart, and we’re both exchanging fire at each other. I’m shooting him and he’s shooting me.
“We’re face-on with each other, and when he hit me, I just knew for sure that it was going to go through and back out my neck.
“When it went in, it severed what is known as the fifth cranial nerve — what boxers call ‘the button.’ You know, when you hit somebody in the jaw and it knocks them out?
“I had paralysis from the middle of my face — like the tip of my nose — back toward my ear. So I couldn’t feel that. All I knew was that I was bleeding like a stuck pig.
“After I engaged him and got him on the ground, I got up and a number of us — three of us — rushed him to make sure he was dead.
“Once we ensured that he was no longer a threat, I looked around and everybody else was on the ground. Nobody was moving; nobody was doing anything. So I said, ‘Screw it, I’m going,’ and I rushed in and started securing rooms. I didn’t know at that point whether it was just that single guy, or whether they had all turned on us.
”Here we are inside their place, where they live, and there’s 10 guys and they’re all armed. I just killed one and now I’m going to have to … so I just started clearing room by room by room.
“I gathered up some of them in one central location, where I was going to keep an eye on them. I turned around and there were still guys on the ground not moving, and that’s when I realized, ‘S—t, we’ve got seven or eight guys who are hit.’ This guy’s dead; that guy’s unconscious; that one’s shot through the femur.
“Somebody was telling me to go get on a vehicle with the rest of the wounded. I was like, ‘No, we’re not done. I’m OK; I’m OK.’ We still had guys there.
“That’s why when they were telling me to get on a medivac. I was like, ‘I’m not leaving. I’m going to stick around and help out while I can.’ I didn’t say that out loud, but that was my thought.
“There were a lot of other guys who did a lot that day, too. Guys like Brandon Burkhart kept (another soldier) from bleeding out. Steve Bullock got up after being shot through the leg and helped people who were worse off than him. It was not at all a one-man show.”
Ashley was awarded a Silver Star for “exceptionally valorous conduct” that saved the lives of 12 fellow soldiers. As for his injuries, he had 17 pieces of shrapnel and bone fragments in his jaw and neck area. By December, he was back at Fort Hood and left the Army the following September (2009).
A few years later, he was leading a Boy Scouts troop in Gatesville when he got an unexpected phone call from Washington, D.C. When the caller announced he was Gen. (Peter) Chiarelli, vice chief of staff for the Army, Ashley thought someone was pulling a prank.
“I said, ‘Uh-huh, sure it is.’
“He said, ‘I see that you have a Silver Star and a Purple Heart, this and that. What are you getting for retirement?’
“I laughed: ‘What do you mean, retirement?’
“He said, ‘You’re retired, aren’t you?’
“I said, no.
“He said, ‘What are you getting from VA?’
“I said, ‘I’m not getting any of that.’
“He said, ‘You were supposed to be retired, and the Army screwed up.’”
In the end, Ashley was called back to active duty in early 2012 to clear up the oversight, and wound up being medically retired in May 2015.
These days, when he is not out on patrol with the sheriff’s department, he is chauffeur for his son’s soccer practices and games, and when he gets a chance, Ashley enjoys honing the marksman skills he learned in the military with long-range rifle practice, shooting at targets up to a mile away.
Life is good and he has no lasting effects from his gunshot wound, although the resulting nerve damage could cause problems down the line.
Even so, he has no regrets.
“There were some bad times in there, but some of the best times of my life were in the service. Especially those times when I was deployed,” said Ashley, married now for 11 years to wife, Heather. “I think my experiences then shaped who I am and what I’m doing today.
“Your life experiences make you who you are.
“Some of the best friendships I’ve ever had come from the military. I still keep in touch with a lot of those guys. You build a bond with those individuals that is as tight or tighter than family, at times. You’ve seen the best of people, and you’ve seen the absolute worst of people.
“Everything from their happiest moments to the most scared that they’ve ever been or ever will be.
“It’s almost a lifetime of experiences crammed into one deployment.
“You lean on each other and build each other up and encourage each other. I have taken away so many life lessons from that. Something my grandfather told me before I deployed: ‘Always do the right thing, no matter what, even if it costs you your life.’
“I stuck by that while I was deployed, and I try and still stick with that now. That’s what got me into law enforcement. I want to be there for people and help people when they’re at their best, and when they’re at their worst.”
