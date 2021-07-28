COPPERAS COVE — Tim Traeger planned to go to college after graduating from Shoemaker High School in Killeen and then follow family footsteps into the U.S. Army, but a major life shift his senior year pushed him into military service a little sooner than expected.
“What I wanted to do was go to college first and then join,” Traeger, a 31-year-old resident of Copperas Cove, said. “My grandpa was in the military and my dad, so I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do that, too.’ Go to college, become an officer, and get a good job after the military.
“I saw myself going in, but then I had to join early because we had my son, my senior year of high school. I had to grow up.”
Born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Traeger — son of an Army staff sergeant who served 23 years — lived in California for a while as a kid, then came to Texas in 1996 and never left.
He played football and baseball at Shoemaker, graduated in 2008 and enlisted in the Army in 2009. He took basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., and AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
After that, anticipating a first duty assignment that might allow him to see a part of the world he had never seen, the 88M truck driver got orders to report to his first, and what turned out to be his only, duty station at Fort Hood.
“When I enlisted, thinking I was going places, I came right back here,” Traeger said.
Before long, he was off to the Middle East for his one and only overseas deployment. He spent a year in Afghanistan, hauling supplies and troops in convoy missions, and also providing security for those dangerous trips.
At first, being in a combat zone was frightening and there were plenty of close calls. Over time, Traeger says he adjusted to living and working in that hostile environment.
“Oh, it was hell — it was scary for my little private butt,” he said, laughing.
“One, it was my first deployment. It was my company commander’s first-ever deployment … and it was my first sergeant’s first deployment since Bosnia in the ‘90s.
“I’d say the first three months, I was scared. Anything can happen while you’re out on the road. Could be a bomb, an (improvised explosive device), a sniper, a small artillery ambush, things like that. Everyone has always said that 88M truck drivers are infantrymen strapped to a truck. And that’s exactly what they are. If you’re not hauling, you’re providing security.
“Probably when I was about six months in — about halfway through my deployment — is when I finally had a good battle rhythm. What to do; what to expect; what to see; what to look for.
“One time, I was on the (crapper) at Kandahar Airfield. A rocket flew above my head and interrupted my quiet time. What happened was, the alarm went off to let us know there was incoming (fire). Usually, when you hear an alarm, there is a delay because it’s tracking something, so you have some time.
“So I heard the alarm and then I heard this ‘whoosh’ go over my head, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ I got up, grabbed my weapon and took off with my pants down around my ankles. It was a good thing there was a bunker nearby.”
A second brush with enemy fire resulted in an injury that eventually put Traeger out of the Army after six years.
“I was in a container yard — basically a large yard full of 20-foot or 40-foot containers. I had a 20-foot mail container that I was hooking onto my truck. I was on top of it trying to strap down a bigger strap — this (container) has everyone’s care packages, all their goodies. I wanted to make sure that was tightly secured.
“A rocket comes flying by, hits a stack of containers and blows it up to where I lose my balance and fall off. I landed on a metal flat rack in full gear.
“When I fell and landed awkwardly, other troops thought I was hit, either by the blast or by something. So they grabbed me and dragged me to some nearby cover. They were saying, ‘Are you hit? Where are you hit?’
“I said, ‘No, my back hurts. My back.’
“It was a pinched nerve that I never recovered from. And it was during the drawback, when they were releasing troops, so if you were hurt or couldn’t be put on medically active status, you were getting out. I wanted to make a career out of it (military service). Doctor said, ‘Sorry, son, we gave you a year to recover (and) it’s still not looking good, so we’re medically separating you.’
“I was bummed. I had just finished Soldier of the Month board, (and) getting ready to see if I could get promoted to E-5 and be a sergeant.
Traeger and his wife of 10 years, Alicia, were living in Copperas Cove when he was discharged in 2015. He didn’t really have a plan for post-military life, so he took a job as a salesman for Furniture Row in Harker Heights for about a year, then started working as a substitute teacher for area schools. Eventually, he went back to school himself to earn his teaching credentials and become a full-time junior high teacher.
Now a father of two boys, Traeger spends his time away from school with his family, following sports, and helping out with his wife and mother-in-law’s business in Cove, Lil Blessings Ultrasound.
Although his military career was cut short, Traeger says he has no regrets, other than having to get out earlier than expected.
“I wish I could have done more for my country, because I believe I had a lot more I could have contributed. But there’s a reason why things are the way they are. That’s the way I look at it.”
