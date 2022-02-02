COPPERAS COVE — Princesses and pirates of all ages will walk the plank with sharks swimming below, storm the castle with ropes, hoist cannonballs using a catapult and more at the sixth annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea on Feb. 12.
The theme of this year’s event is Princess & Pirate Tea Party and will benefit Operation Stand Down Central Texas to help meet the needs of homeless veterans. Ms. Five Hills Jasmine Clowney, who is a U.S. Army reservist, hosts this year’s event.
“OSDCT does wonder work. We all need help at times, whether it be physically, mentally or financially. With the work that’s being done at OSDCT, those areas and more are being met,” Clowney said.
Young guests will receive treasure maps at their formal place settings complete with place cards, plate towers and authentic teacups. In addition to walking the plank, storming the castle and hoisting cannonballs, young guests will also hunt for gold among seaweed, go on a treasure hunt for jewels, create a princess and pirate legacy and commemorate the day with a themed photo booth.
Guests will be served three different teas based on the theme, including Caribbean Sea Water, Parrot Punch and Tropical Treasure prepared by Bush’s Chicken, along with three different flights of food including appetizers of pirate ships, fish and chips and crown-shaped finger sandwiches. The savories flight includes hot dogs cut to resemble octopi, peg legs which are mini pigs in blankets, and gold nuggets courtesy of Copperas Cove Chick-fil-A. The final flight of sweets includes treasure map cookies, pirate’s bounty cupcakes and pink princess delights.
Tea connoisseur Robin Spencer will serve as the event’s emcee again this year and will instruct the young guests in proper manners and etiquette in a fun and jovial way throughout the event. Reigning Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will be dressed in children’s favorite princess and pirate costumes to serve the food and drink.
Tickets are $10 each. VIP tables that allow young guests to take home their teacups are available for $100. Tickets may be purchased at www.sweethearttea.eventbrite.com or through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page. No tickets will be sold at the door. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite princess or pirate costumes, but it is not required. The Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea has raised more than $7,500 for charity since its inception in 2017.
