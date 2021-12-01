COPPERAS COVE — Spc. Jasmine Clowney carefully checks her calendar, trying to deconflict dates. While December is a busy month for most, it is even busier for this Army Reservist, military spouse, mother and the reigning Ms. Copperas Cove Five Hills.
Clowney determines she will not be able to participate in the Killeen and Gatesville Christmas Parades as the reigning Ms. Copperas Cove Five Hills, which is disappointing. But duty calls — drill duty through the Army Reserves, 2nd Battalion, 382nd Regiment (Logistics Support). This is not the first event that Clowney has missed due to her military commitments. But her first allegiance is to her country, which is why she became a reservist 15 years ago.
“My husband was in the Army Reserves as well for eight years. Now, he has been active duty for three years. We have been married for three years as of September,” Clowney said.
Clowney’s husband, Cpl. DeShawn Clowney, serves in the Joint Forward Support Command, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stationed at Fort Hood.
Jasmine Clowney captured the crown of Ms. Copperas Cove Five Hills at the March pageant and selected Operation Stand Down Central Texas as her chosen charity. The organization works to meet the needs of homeless veterans.
“After research on OSDCT, I knew as a service member that to help other veterans who have fallen on hard times was where I needed to be,” Clowney said. “OSDCT does wonder work. We all need help at times, whether it be physically, mentally or financially. With the work that’s being done at OSDCT, those areas and more are being met.”
While attending drill in October, Clowney attended the OSDCT volunteer monthly meeting via Zoom to fulfill her commitment to the non-profit organization. It is a lot of juggling of commitments and priorities for Clowney, but she makes it look easy.
Clowney says it is her religious faith that calls her to a life of service.
“I am a devout Christian woman and believe in helping others when they are in need. The Bible speaks on that we are to love one another as Christ loved us as well as help others because it pleases the Lord,” Clowney said. “Love is an action more than a feeling to me. I choose to show my love by helping people as much as I can. My time spent and work being done is so rewarding and I know very pleasing to my Lord and Savior.”
Between attending college classes, caring for her 1-year-old daughter and her husband, fulfilling her duties as a reservist and as Ms. Five Hills, Clowney volunteers when available at OSDCT, inventorying and packing items for homeless veterans. She also attends regular volunteer meetings and assisted with the recent Operation Stand Down event that served hundreds of local homeless veterans. Through her title, Clowney has accrued more than 100 volunteer service hours.
Clowney and her husband recently learned they are expecting their second child in June. A little more juggling ahead for this Army Reservist.
