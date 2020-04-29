Life as an infantry soldier is a little different now-a-days. With social distancing guidelines in place, including Fort Hood, noncommissioned officers are adapting while training soldiers.
Sgt. Eric Rucker, an infantry squad leader in 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, said the guidelines have made it more difficult to train soldiers. Some things in infantry require the NCOs to be in closer proximity to their soldiers, he said.
“When it comes to training ... we’re so used to our soldiers being right there,” Rucker said in a phone interview last week. “We’re able to show them everything right there, we’re able to teach them, show them, walk them through it.”
He said that as an infantry soldier, there are certain things they need to do that require interaction with the soldiers.
“It kind of takes away from the whole practical exercise portion of it all.”
Things are different not only for infantry soldiers, however. Spc. Lia Ramos, a cook with 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, at the OIF Dining Facility, said she and her fellow cooks are required to wear masks while working.
“It gets pretty hot, so it’s pretty uncomfortable, but it’s something that you have to do in order to keep yourself safe,” she said in a phone interview April 22.
Ramos said that in the kitchen, cooks stand 6 feet apart and they are only issuing to-go plates. Cooks and line workers are not supposed to take anything from soldiers going through.
Ramos said being an essential worker makes her nervous, especially working long hours.
“Mostly, I worry pretty often,” she said. “You know, I worry when I come back home.”
Physical Training
Two other 1st Cavalry Division soldiers said daily life at work wasn’t the only difference on Fort Hood. They see a difference to the daily activity of physical training.
Fort Hood leadership updated its physical training guidance on March 27 when Fort Hood and III Corps Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt issued a shelter-in-place order.
The order said soldiers are allowed to do individual or “buddy team” physical fitness outdoors or inside their place of residence. The order prohibited soldiers from gathering in groups for physical fitness and also prohibited soldiers from going into any gym.
During PT hours, the often heavily-populated Battalion Avenue is now nearly empty, according to Sgt. Manuel Luque Rivas, a tanker in 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, during a phone interview Friday.
“There’s only a few people that go for runs,” he said.
In order to adapt, Luque Rivas said PT in his unit was being done more virtually.
“We established a Facetime call with our troops … where we will actually communicate with each other, and we will have our regimen that is put out by our CO, or by our master fitness (NCO),” Luque Rivas said.
He said his unit tries to schedule runs throughout the week, staggered so not many soldiers are out at one time.
The runs are individualized, but leaders do keep track of the miles that the soldiers run.
Staff Sgt. Andrew Mendez, an infantry soldier with 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, said soldiers in his unit have also tried to adapt to the restrictions.
“A few of us will get together and ruck,” he said.
Mendez and Luque Rivas said their units are tracking the amount of PT their soldiers are doing.
“At the end of this, we still have to come back and still take PT tests,” Mendez said. “We’re still going to be tested.”
Travel Restrictions/Curfew
All four soldiers have been affected, in various ways, by the travel restrictions imposed by the shelter-in-place order.
The Fort Hood order from Efflandt states that soldiers “may not travel outside a 40-mile radius” from the base.
The farthest soldiers can travel are to cities/towns such as Georgetown, Burnet, Lometa, Evant, Crawford, Rogers and Granger — and everything in between.
Waco and Austin are both outside the radius, as are Colorado Bend State Park and Inks Lake State Park. The only state park soldiers can travel to is Mother Neff State Park.
For Mendez, Rucker and Ramos, it has meant they can’t see their families.
Ramos, who recently came back from a deployment to South Korea, said that although the travel restrictions were not in place when she returned, she chose to change her plans and not visit family in Florida while she was on leave.
Now, she is unable to go to Florida, due to the travel restrictions.
Mendez also came back from South Korea recently. He said he was anticipating living in Killeen by himself and had found a studio apartment.
The husband and father of two boys said his wife, Amanda Mendez, was going to school in San Antonio.
“Right before he went to Korea, I got accepted into nursing school in San Antonio at Baptist School of Health Professions,” Amanda Mendez said.
Since then, she said her schooling has moved online and she has moved back to Killeen with their sons.
“We kind of foresaw that this was going to happen during Spring Break,” she said. “Lackland (Air Force Base) was becoming a safe place for cruise ship patients.”
Andrew Mendez is also from the San Antonio area, and that is where much of his family is.
He said he has adapted by doing Skype and Facetime chats with his family.
Rucker said he can’t see his wife unless she comes and visits him.
“My wife is actually in Missouri,” he said. “She’s in a nursing program, so she stays in Missouri with her mom.”
Rucker said he can’t really take leave because he has nowhere to go.
“I would say not being able to be around people, that’s taking its toll,” he said.
Luque Rivas had a different outlook on the travel restrictions.
He said by allowing even a little travel off post, it provides a little solace for soldiers to drive around and see something, even if they stay in their vehicles.
He said the hardest thing for him is the visitor restrictions and curfew.
“I’m a very social person,” Luque Rivas said.
“I like talking, I like going out, I like fishing, I like hiking, I like camping, and with this corona(virus), it makes it a lot more difficult.”
