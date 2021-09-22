KILLEEN — Soldiers and veterans participating in a fundraiser motorcycle ride Saturday could reach thousands of people with their act of service, according to Doug Gault, a team leader for operations and protocol of the Texas Veterans Land Board.
“You just brought a smile to over 100,000 people, and you just don’t realize it,” Gault said, as he thanked those in the group for what they were doing.
As of Saturday, he said there were 12,617 people either buried or interred at the cemetery in Killeen.
He explained that if there is an average of three to four family members per person, plus all the people who lay wreaths every November and all the soldiers and veterans who visit the graves, what they do impacts more than 100,000 people.
Around three dozen area motorcyclists, part of multiple organizations, rolled into the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen Saturday morning to hear from a guest speaker before continuing on their fundraiser ride with multiple stops.
The group set out from Joker’s IceHouse Bar & Grill in Killeen around 10:30 a.m.
The riders participated in the ride Saturday to raise money to purchase more wreaths for the annual wreath-laying ceremony held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The thousands of wreaths will stay on all the headstones at the cemetery until after the holidays.
Among them were active duty soldier Jay “Highway” Johnson.
“It’s a great cause,” Johnson said. “Especially being active duty, I’ve got a lot of respect for these national cemeteries and what they do. To keep these in such a pristine condition and doing the wreath-laying is something that’s very important in any national cemetery.”
Johnson said other things have precluded him from being able to participate in the wreath-laying, but he said he plans to bring his wife and kid out this year.
Wreath preparation for the annual wreath-laying will be Nov. 20, and the wreath-laying will be Nov. 27.
Joining Johnson and the others was fellow active duty soldier David “Turtle” Lilly, who is a member of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Chapter 235.
“The thing I like about it is ... the camaraderie — having like-minded people that understand what veterans go through, what we deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Lilly said. “To give back to the community is one of the things, or one of the main reasons why I joined.”
After leaving the cemetery, the riders were scheduled to go to Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Kempner, Copperas Cove and the American Legion Post 573 in Harker Heights before returning to Joker’s.
Eddie Gilbert, a rider for Wreaths for Vets, said it is an honor to do a ride and fundraiser for the organization.
“I’m retired military, and I’ve got friends out here, I’ve got family members of friends out here also,” Gilbert said Saturday. “And it’s just ... you remember them. You don’t come here and just come in and leave.”
Cary Steele, a Copperas Cove resident and member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and its chapter out of Kempner, had similar sentiments.
Steele spent over 13 years in the Army.
“I’m blessed, being a veteran myself, and knowing what the families go through and stuff,” Steele said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.