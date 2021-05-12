The past year has not been a very good one for the Army in general, and Fort Hood in particular. Despite the fact that problems with troops occur at every military installation across the Department of Defense, Congress and the media have seemed determined to make Fort Hood the face of every problem the military faces.
Sexual harassment and assaults? It’s Fort Hood’s fault. Toxic leadership? Housing problems? Faulty equipment causing what should be avoidable accidents? You guessed it — Fort Hood’s fault. Never mind the fact that these issues are problems DoD-wide, someone or something needed to be the scapegoat and “The Great Place” was it.
The scrutiny has been intense. Last week, yet another congressional delegation, comprised mostly of members of the House Armed Services Committee, came for a visit to ensure the post was on track in implementing changes recommended by an independent investigation following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. They were happy that change seemed to be moving apace, but were still unhappy with some areas: Mainly areas such as the Criminal Investigation Division that will take years to fully implement. Sometime this week, the deputy secretary of defense will be here as well.
Once all the changes have been made, Fort Hood can be held up as a shining example of change to the rest of DoD. From a black hole of despair to the personification of The Great Place.
It’s too bad those members of Congress and national media can’t see what those of us who are right here see, however. Far from Fort Hood being some place filled with evil soldiers with bad intentions, I see a place filled with amazing soldiers who are not only doing the right thing, but are setting examples not only for their fellow service members, but for society in general to follow.
This week alone we are running a story in the Fort Hood Herald of a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier who saw another soldier in distress. This soldier utilized her skills as a combat medic and saved the life of a fellow soldier. Every unit on post has multiple stories like this on a daily basis — unlike how some would have our troops portrayed, this type of action by our soldiers is the norm and not the exception.
I’m always hearing of stories like this: Soldiers stopping a battle buddy from committing suicide; soldiers stopping to help civilians who were in vehicle accidents; soldiers volunteering their time to help the local communities; units visiting their adopted schools to help the students with projects.
These are the soldiers who are the true face of Fort Hood, not the small number of bad apples who get the press. When the news stories are bad, remember the soldiers who are doing the right thing.
