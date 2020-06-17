Attorneys for some Fort Hood families on Monday stated they are suing private companies responsible for on-post military housing.
The lawsuit accuses three companies of systematically under-maintaining the privatized housing and then defrauding the families about the condition and repairs of the homes. The suit accuses Fort Hood Family Housing LP, FHFH, Inc., its general partner, and their parent company Lend Lease US Public Partnerships LLC of subjecting service members and their families to deplorable conditions, including pervasive mold that sickened them and destroyed many of their possessions.
The attorneys for the nine military families say that privatized military housing took the full base housing allowances of the families while providing woefully substandard houses unsafe for human habitation; made a “litany of promises” to perform future repairs and to make the houses habitable without any intention of fulfilling those promises; and took active, deceptive measures to hide the extent of the harmful living conditions, including painting to cover up mold, coercing third-party testing/remediation companies into issuing false or misleading reports and deleting work order requests, according to a release by Pulman, Cappuccio and Pulen, LLC, the law firm handling the case.
Ryan Reed, one of the lawyers representing the Army families, said the case was filed Monday morning in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in San Antonio.
One of the primary complaints in the lawsuit is that the soldiers’ children are getting sick, Reed said. Younger children are developing asthma-like symptoms, and in the case of one soldier, the child’s illness required hospitalization and delayed the soldier’s ability to deploy with his unit.
Another complaint is the trauma the families have to go through, he said. Families are required to deal with the frustration of putting in multiple work order requests to get an issue resolved, are often harassed for putting in too many work orders, and by the time anything actually gets done, often end up being put into a hotel while the work is completed.
“Too often they aren’t even able to bring clothes with them because everything they have is contaminated,” Reed said. “They have to buy everything all over again, and too often they can’t afford that.”
Many — if not all — private companies in charge of military housing appear to be doing the exact same thing; bullying families and not taking care of them, Reed said. He added that his law firm is already working on a suit on behalf of service members at Joint Base San Antonio-Sam Houston against privatized housing there.
“We found that FHFH, Lendlease, were in the practice of misleading military families about the conditions of their homes, hiding problems and just moving families from place to place,” Reed said. “Our mission is to file a lawsuit on behalf of them to get them compensated for their losses and the (basic allowance for housing) they have paid to live in these deplorable conditions. Our clients’ mission is to not only recoup some of what they lost, but to change the conditions so it will not happen to other military families coming after them.”
Reed said that after inspecting the homes of the families involved in the lawsuit, the main issues found were pervasive mold, lead paint, asbestos, rodents, insects and poor and dilapidated construction work on the homes that were not being addressed by the company.
Because it is a pending legal matter, a spokeswoman for Lendlease said they could only provide a few comments at this time.
“For almost 20 years, Fort Hood Family Housing has maintained the commitment to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of all our residents across over 5,600 homes as our first priority,” said Bristol Whitcher Rice in a Tuesday email on behalf of Lendlease. “Our teams are dedicated to providing quality housing to the military families we serve. This is a job that we take very seriously and one that we are honored to have.”
Rice said Fort Hood Family Housing has policies in place to ensure a response to all resident service orders within specified periods and then work with families to diagnose and repair any issues in dedicated time frames.
“We respect the rights of individuals to bring claims; however we believe we have acted appropriately and are prepared to take all necessary steps to defend (against) these allegations,” she said.
Ultimately, the goal of the lawsuit is to ensure future families coming into military housing on Fort Hood — and other military installations — do not have to deal with the same issues as those currently part of the lawsuit, Reed said.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.