COPPERAS COVE — A dozen future soldiers from the Fort Hood area had a four-star experience Thursday when they officially took the oath of enlistment at the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577.
Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, administered the oath to the future soldiers from Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights. Funk also took the time to recognize local influencers who assist with Army recruiting and local recruiters who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visit was part of a tour of the Dallas Recruiting Battalion area of responsibility and coincided with the Army’s National Hiring Days, a three-day virtual push held June 30 to July 2 to recruit 10,000 new soldiers in more than 150 job specialties.
“Getting the opportunity to do this was amazing,” said Funk, a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander. “(The recruiters) are doing this in a COVID environment, and a very intense information environment, too, and they never stopped. They just changed tactics. They went from face-to-face, which they are incredible at, to digital — and they had to do it ‘in-flight.’”
Funk said it would definitely take longer than three days to reach the goal of 10,000 new soldiers recruited, but the job the recruiters are doing — primarily through social media — has been nothing short of phenomenal.
“What we’re seeing is that we’ve already tripled the amount of leads we have, which is incredible,” he said. “(Digital and social media) is a space we ceded for a long time. COVID has driven us to get (to a digitally-driven recruiting effort) faster than I expected. In my campaign plan, which was going to be three-years long, we were going to get to virtual recruiting probably by next year. (The pandemic) has forced us to get into it now.”
And the quality of new soldiers coming into the Army is better than ever, he said.
“This generation is the next ‘Great Generation.’ Think about it — they are joining during a time of war, joining during a time of internal strife in the nation, joining during the middle of a COVID pandemic,” Funk said. “And they still have the courage to come together and say, ‘Send me.’ That is what makes them so special.”
