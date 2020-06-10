Texas is a place where people describe distance not in miles, but in travel time by automobile.
For instance, how far is it from Killeen-Fort Hood to Dallas? Is it around 150 miles? Nah, man. It’s about two-and-a-half hours.
How far is it to El Paso?
570 miles?
Huh?
El Paso is nine hours from here.
You get the idea.
This 268,820-square-mile state is not only a big place – 10 European countries would reportedly fit inside the boundaries of Texas, including Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Netherlands, Macedonia, Slovakia and Luxembourg — but it is a place where folks do a lot of driving. And speaking of driving, now is a pretty good time for a weekend road trip, and in a place this size, there are plenty of sights to see.
One such trip described on the website, www.wideopencountry.com, is a tour of seven of the oldest towns in Texas, beginning with Seguin (pronounced Sah-geen, not See-gwen).
Seguin, about two hours and 15 minutes south of Killeen via Interstate 35, was founded in 1838, a little more than a year after Texas became an independent state. The city’s name derives from Juan Seguin, a captain in the Texas army and one of the heroes of the Texas revolution.
Known by some as the “Pecan Capital of Texas,” Seguin is home to 30,000-plus and what is billed as the world’s largest pecan, a five-feet long, two-and-a-half feet wide concrete nut that sits in front of the county courthouse downtown.
An hour-and-a-half south of Seguin is the historic city of Goliad, well known for the famous 1836 massacre during the Texas Revolution. More than 400 members of the Texian Army were taken prisoner by the Mexican Army and suddenly executed March 27, 1836 outside the walls of the Presidio La Bahia fortress under orders from Gen. Santa Anna, who also led the Mexicans in the famed Battle of the Alamo at San Antonio. In the 1960s, the Presidio Le Bahia was restored to its original appearance, and is now a National Historic Landmark and cultural center of the town.
Another important part of regional history is the town of Gonzales, advertised as the birthplace of the Texas Revolution, and located about 40 minutes east of Seguin. Due to its location, this city was the focus of a lot of activity during the Texas revolution. During one skirmish, Mexican soldiers tried to seize the town’s cannon, but the Texans resisted with the famous cry, “Come and Take It,” which led to the Battle of Gonzales, the first fight in the Texas Revolution.
Over in east Texas, about four-and-a-half hours from Killeen, is the city of San Augustine, another historic spot first settled in 1717. This is where the legendary Sam Houston was first chosen as a leader of the revolution before he took charge of the entire Texas force. A number of historic homes are open to visitors, including the Matthew Cartwright House, built in 1839, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Also in east Texas is the town of Nacogdoches (Nack-a-doe-chuss), known as the oldest town in Texas, with evidence of settlement in the area that dates back 10,000 years. Home of Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches was a Caddo Indian settlement until the early 19th century. Along with a number of historical sites including Millard’s Crossing Historic Village, Sterna Hoya House Museum, and Oak Grover Cemetery, a tribute to more modern history is found at the Shuttle Columbia Debris Site downtown.
It was Feb. 1, 2003 when NASA’s Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated 39 miles above Texas during its return to Earth, with debris falling to the ground across large sections of Texas and Louisiana. A piece of debris the size of a car hood crashed into a downtown parking lot in Nacogdoches, and after the lot was repaved and re-designed, a small bronze disc was installed to mark the landing spot. A few feet away, a brick monument stands to honor the shuttle and its crew members.
Changing directions, about nine hours due west of Killeen along Interstate 10 is the community of Ysleta, now a part of the city of El Paso, and known as the oldest European settlement in Texas , dating back to 1680. It is home to the oldest continuously operating parish in the state, the Ysleta Mission. When members of the Tigua Indian tribe fled their homes during the great Pueblo Revolt to overthrow Spanish rule in New Mexico, many went to present day El Paso and built the mission in 1682.
If paranormal activity is an interest, the west Texas town of Presidio, inhabited since 1500 B.C., and officially established in 1683, might be a place to visit. Nearly eight hours from Killeen along the U.S.-Mexico border near Big Bend National Park, Presidio is known for dark nighttime skies although concerns about increasing amounts of light pollution have been growing. Nevertheless, locals say that stars at night really are big and bright in Presidio, which is also known for various unexplained phenomena, including reports of a flying saucer crash just outside the city limits in 1974.
So, gas up the car, check those tires, and head on out this weekend for a little taste of the Lone Star State.
