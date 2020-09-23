Less than two hours from Killeen-Fort Hood, between Austin and San Antonio near the college town of San Marcos, is a small Texas city known not only for its rugged natural beauty, but a wide variety of things to see and do.
Head south on Interstate 35 or State Highway 281 into the heart of the Hill Country and find Wimberly, a picturesque community of 2,600 people and home to such things as olive orchards, vineyards and wineries, natural spring-fed swimming holes, artists and craftsmen, and zip-lining over canyons and creeks.
Wimberly started in 1848 as a trading post settlement near Cypress Creek and has become one of the state’s most popular tourist attractions.
Cooking aficionados might be interested in such places as First Texas Olive Oil Company, where “fresh off the press” tastings are available, along with wine samples and gourmet food items.
Winery tours are available in Wimberly, along with art galleries and art shows as well as classes for painting, jewelry making, photography, weaving, glass work and more.
For the more adventurous and outdoor-minded folks, Jacob’s Well is an 81.5-acre preserve surrounding an artesian spring that forms the headwaters of Cypress Creek, a few miles north of Wimberly. The preserve is open year-round, but swimming is limited to certain times.
Blue Hole Regional Park includes four miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, a pavilion, playscape, basketball court, sand volleyball, amphitheater and swimming area. The entire park is open during regular hours, but swimming is available by reservation only. Visit the Blue Hole website for details.
When it is time to grab a bite to eat, Wimberly offers the usual assortment of fast-food and chain restaurants, but also has a number of unique, family-owned eateries, including The Leaning Pear, with menu items like The Texan wood-fired pizza (barbecue sauce, local smoked sausage, pickled jalapeno, fried onion), meatloaf, crab cake, chicken and grits, mac ‘n cheese and fried avocado tostada. The Wimberley Café in the heart of downtown has pancakes and waffles all day, every day, along with such favorites as three-egg omelets, huevos rancheros, migas, biscuits and gravy, burgers and deli sandwiches, fried mac ‘n cheese, fried okra, Frito pie, beer and wine and a lot more.
For more information on attractions and things to do in and around Wimberly, including the Devil’s Backbone scenic drive and Bella Vista Ranch, go to wimberley.org.
Closer to home, over at Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, the Resiliency through Art program offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge, including wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns and thread. To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
The post’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is open 24/7 for DoD identification card holders. Available activities include sightseeing, bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, biking, hunting and fishing. Face coverings are required if six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA, is a 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty. The trail is accessible year-round and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages and loitering are not allowed. Go to www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
