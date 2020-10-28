Fort Hood leaders establish sexual harassment hotline
Fort Hood leadership has established a new hotline to allow for calls reporting equal opportunity violations or cases of harassment.
The number for the hotline is 254-291-5717, according to the Fort Hood Facebook page.
The establishment comes following the deaths of 28 Fort Hood soldiers this year including Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who told her family she was being sexually harassed on the military base prior to disappearing in late April.
Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in non-training incident
TACOMA, Wash. — A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been killed in an incident on base near Tacoma, Washington, officials said Thursday. Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.
Officials only said Oliver’s death on Oct. 17 was not training-related and that the cause of it is under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Command, which is standard with unexpected service member deaths.
Oliver, a native of Roy, Utah is survived by his wife, Courtney, and two young children, Liam, 6, and Brently, 1.
Oliver’s mother, Janet Oliver, told The News Tribune that he joined the Army in August 2018 and was assigned to JBLM in Jan. 2019. She described her son as a loving husband and father and a cheerful outdoorsman.
“He loved Washington,” Janet Oliver told the Tacoma newspaper. “I used to joke and tell him he’d been born 200 years too late … he should’ve been a mountain man.”
Defense Department taps Texas A&M system to lead consortium
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Department of Defense on Monday named a state agency of The Texas A&M University System to lead a national consortium for modernizing hypersonic flight capabilities.
The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will manage a five-year, $20 million per-year DoD initiative involving many of the nation’s top research universities. The universities will work cooperatively among themselves and with other key research institutions of government, national laboratories, federally-funded research centers and industry.
The University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics will work on everything from basic research to real-world capabilities in hypersonic flight systems. Researchers will accelerate innovation to address the nation’s hypersonic needs and nurture the next-generation of researchers in aerospace engineering and related fields.
“Tell us how we can help protect this nation and we’ll be right there,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M System. “We have experience managing consortiums and our hypersonic research capabilities are second to none.”
Defense Department and HHS award $33 million to Tecan
On Monday, the Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Tecan a $33 million contract to establish U.S. based industrial production capacity of disposable pipette tips for COVID-19 testing.
The surge in COVID-19 testing has created an unprecedented demand for disposable pipette tips.
This investment will enable Tecan to establish production capacity in the U.S. Tecan will begin production increases in October 2021, producing up to 40 million tips per month.
This effort has been led by the DoD’s Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell, in coordination with HHS and the Department of the Air Force’s Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force. The award was funded through the Health Care Enhancement Act to expand the industrial base for critical medical resources.
Women at VA recognized for their impact on veterans’ lives
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that 13 VA employees received the 2020 G2Xchange Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award.
They are recognized for guiding, mentoring and driving their industry through impactful leadership. These women are integral to the successes in all facets of the many programs and operations benefitting the health and well-being of America’s veterans.
“VA supports women and women veterans serving at all levels in the department,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilke. “Women employees at VA are positively impacting the care and services veterans receive each day in such areas as benefits, customer experience, health, innovation, technology and small business.”
