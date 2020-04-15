Finding something to do on the weekend is becoming more and more of a challenge during this unprecedented virus pandemic, as area cities and counties tighten the clamps on any and all kinds of public and private recreational facilities.
Last week, on April 7, during arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Texas, the governor even ordered all state parks to close “in order to maintain the safest environment for visitors, volunteers and staff.”
Restaurants’ dining rooms are closed, bars shut down, movie theaters locked up, arcades unplugged, golf courses vacant … the list goes on and on. When things will open back up is anyone’s guess.
So, people eager to get out and about are having to find more creative ways to entertain themselves. Binge-watching Netflix can only last so long.
Here are some ideas for staying active:
Put down that extra helping of Oreos, lace up those sneakers and go outside for a walk. A good, long walk not only does a body good, but also does wonders for a cooped-up and on-the-verge-of-going-stir-crazy soul.
To maintain social distancing considerations, try and make sure you head for places where there aren’t a lot of other people around. Taking an early morning stroll could help reduce the likelihood of too closely-shared spaces. If you’re able to access a local park or walking trail, avoid using the public restroom or other commonly used facilities, if at all possible.
You might consider carrying hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes, and remember to wash your hands thoroughly as soon as you get home.
Wearing a mask or bandana outside is now being recommended by some experts, but this could make it tougher to breathe freely if you’re a brisk walker, or not used to much physical exertion, so be aware.
Similar precautions are recommended right now for joggers and runners, and a nice family bike ride might be a good way to burn off some energy and stretch out those legs. Be extra careful, as you don’t want to take a spill and wind up at the ER, which is not a place anyone needs to be these days.
Unfortunately, there are a number of outdoor activities that are not recommended right now, including such things as basketball, volleyball and flag football. Even playing these group sports with family, friends or neighbors should be avoided, according to some health experts.
Even something like tennis, which would seem safe enough, with players on opposite sides of the court, but both are touching the same tennis balls during play.
Neighborhood playgrounds for kids could be a bad idea, as well, since the virus could be present on things like slides and swings.
An oldie but goodie outdoor activity you might consider is gardening. Believe it or not, working in a garden has been scientifically proven to have a number of health benefits, including a source of moderate intensity exercise; enhanced mood and self esteem; decreased depression and anxiety; recovery from mental fatigue and better concentration.
Starting a garden does not have to be an elaborate, back-breaking project. You can use 2 x 4s to build the frame for a small, raised bed. Cinder blocks make a good framework, and there are also pre-fab kits available at hardware stores.
Pick a location for the bed that will normally provide six to eight hours of full sun each day, and a relatively flat spot, set your framework, fill it with some quality soil, and off you go.
Some of the easiest vegetables to grow for beginners include: lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, green beans, zucchini and yellow squash. On the fruit side, watermelon, cantaloupe and strawberries are also popular garden items.
For some good information on starting a garden, go to www.bhg.com/gardening/.
Happy gardening.
