FORT HOOD — The love and gratitude rolling up Tank Destroyer Boulevard recently was a two-way street.
The 40 or so military veterans and other volunteers cycled eastward on the major roadway, passing alongside Meadows Elementary School and hundreds of waving, cheering, watching students.
Many of the “wounded warrior” cyclists could be heard thanking the children April 16 as they pedaled past students standing on the sidewalk waving flags and cheering their thanks.
This year’s annual Ride to Recovery event fell on another important day on the local calendar — Purple Up Day, set in the middle of April, the Month of the Military Child.
So, along with the usual red, white and blue, Meadows students and staff members displayed a purple tint. Many students wore ribbons identifying them as a military child.
“The Ride to Recovery is for veterans who have been injured and are rehabilitating,” said second grade teacher Erin Kelly, explaining what she shared with her students the day before.
“Yesterday, we had a discussion in class about what we might see and how we would cheer them on.”
Some ride participants have visible amputations and use modified bicycles or tricycles.
“We want to encourage and support,” Kelly said. “I want them to know what it is for and to see these soldiers have faced challenges and are overcoming them.”
“They help us,” said fifth grader Landon Mohr.
“They fight so we can be free. They keep us safe.”
“They help by serving,” fifth grader Roman Curtis said. “Watching them, it felt like we could encourage them.”
“I like them because they go to war, they risk their lives for us,” said fifth grader Alexxis Segobia. “I think they are really brave, and I like their bikes.”
All three of them — Mohr, Curtis and Segobia — have dads who are active-duty soldiers.
“It’s for the soldiers,” said fourth grade teacher Patrick Suggs. “We are letting them know we are still behind them. They are still enduring to keep us safe so we can enjoy the freedom we have.”
Project Hero is the national nonprofit organization that sponsors the Texas Challenge, a 300-mile ride from Austin to Arlington. It supports military veterans and emergency first responders recovering from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
