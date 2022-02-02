SCHULENBERG — The Texas Hill Country is well known for things like spring bluebonnets, wineries and spectacular scenery, but the region also features a stunning assortment of painted churches that date back to the 1800s and are open to the public.
Czech and German immigrants who settled here built a collection of churches, including replicas of the ones they left behind in Europe. Today, there are more than 20 painted churches in Texas, many of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Along with being beautiful places to gather and worship, the churches are considered works of art with hand-painted sculptures, marble walls, stained glass and other decorative details, all paying homage to Texas history.
Many of the best painted churches are in and around the town of Schulenberg, located about 80 miles southeast of Austin and 140 miles south-southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Some of them include:
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in High Hill: Sometimes called the “Queen of the Painted Churches,” this facility is described as the cornerstone of the Painted Churches Tour and religious history of the area’s immigrants. It may be unremarkable at first glance, but step inside and be dazzled by 18 huge, German-style stained glass windows and ornate designs across the wooden walls.
St. John the Baptist Church in Ammannsville: Initially built in 1890 and rebuilt twice due to a hurricane and a fire, the interior here is marked by pink details, domed ceilings and stained glass all around.
Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Dubina: These are considered the most elaborate among the painted churches. Prominent Texas architect Leo Dielmann (1881-1969) was hired to design the second church after a hurricane destroyed the first one. The building was whitewashed in the 1950s, but the community restored most of the original stencils and designs in the 1980s. These churches include a painted interior featuring a mural of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane overlooking the altar.
St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in Praha: A crowd of nearly 12,000 attended a dedication of this facility in 1895. Resembling a simple country church with its plain stone exterior, the inside is an artistic showcase designed in a Gothic Revival style popular at the time. Swiss fresco artist Gottfried Flurry painted beautiful stars, palms and flowers, and the centerpiece is a shining white altar with 24-karat gold inlays.
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Moravia: This church has one of the most well-preserved murals, with detailed architecture and wooden interior siding painted to look like stone.
Self-guided tours of the painted churches are welcomed, but guided tours are also available for an in-depth description of their history and architecture. For information on guided tours, contact the Schulenberg Visitor Center. Allow at least two weeks’ notice to ensure availability.
All but one of the churches conduct regular Sunday services, so visitors are encouraged to wait until after services or pick another day to visit. Most of the painted churches are located in and around small towns, so food choices may be limited. Officials suggest bringing snacks and drinks or planning in advance where to eat.
For more information on the painted churches, go to www.tripsavvy.com/painted-churches-of-texas-4772667
One nearby eatery is The Garden Co. in Schulenberg, which offers mini Korean street tacos, crispy Brussels sprouts, Asian chicken lettuce wraps, salads, sandwiches and burgers for lunch; and adds wood-fired pizza, pork chops, chicken fried steak, seafood pasta, beef tenderloin, ribeye steak, roasted chicken breast and wild caught salmon for dinner.
At the family-owned Oakridge Smokehouse, country-style home cooking is the ticket, including American and German cuisine. Among the highlights is the country breakfast buffet and Smokehouse Dinners, including beef, sausage, chicken, ham, pork, ribs, turkey, German sausage and sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings, or the all-you-can-seat full course buffet. There is a kids’ menu for children.
Tillie’s Café on North Main Street in Schulenberg serves coffees, teas, lemonades, smoothies, wine, mimosas, sangria, slushes, specialty cocktails, beer and liquor, along with soups and salads, sandwiches and wraps, burgers, Cajun pasta, bucatini pasta with meatballs, banana bread puddin’ and berries and cream.
On the road again. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.