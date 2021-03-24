Spring has sprung and along with green grass and warmer temperatures, the changing of the seasons also brings in a longtime Texas tradition — packing up the car and heading out to look at blooming fields of beautiful bluebonnets.
Known as the state flower of Texas, bluebonnets always take center-stage when the countryside becomes painted with sweeping patches of dazzling color, but such beauties as Indian paintbrush, Indian blanket, pink evening primrose, Texas bluebell, black-eyed Susan, Mexican hat, wine cup, Texas dandelion and Drummond’s phlox are also on full display.
Several regions across the state are known for spectacular annual bluebonnet displays, and a number of those areas are right here in central Texas.
Head west on I-14 from Killeen-Fort Hood to Lampasas, go south on U.S. Highway 281 and get ready for some of the state’s most popular viewing areas, including the landscape in and around the cities of Burnet (also known as the Bluebonnet Capital of Texas), Marble Falls, Llano, Johnson City and Fredericksburg.
On your way to Fredericksburg, keep an eye out for Wildseed Farms, the largest working wildflower farm in the country. Admission to the 200-acre facility (open seven days a week, year-round) is free, and visitors are welcome to stroll along specified paths through the sprawling wildflower fields and take pictures. Also be sure and take a look at the butterfly garden and gift shop, where a huge variety of wildflower seeds are available to purchase and take home for planting.
Experts in Austin say this could be another good year for wildflowers, even after the crippling winter blast last month. Bluebonnet blooms normally peak around the end of March and into early April.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, bluebonnets are native to Texas and were officially adopted by the Texas Legislature as the state flower on March 7, 1901. The name comes from its resemblance to a sunbonnet, and it also has been called buffalo clover and wolf flower.
Other Texas wildflowers include such varieties as: butterfly weed; mountain pink; spider lily; rain lily; prickly pear cactus; fleabane; spiderwort; sunflower; coreopsis; blackfoot daisy; blue-eyed grass; spotted beebalm; basketflower; brown-eyed Susan; Texas lantana; and Texas thistle.
Another excellent place to see the wildflowers is the city of Brenham, a two-and-a-half-hour drive south toward Houston. The city posts a “wildflower watch” blog on its website, www.visitbrenhamtexas.com, that is updated regularly to provide wildflower viewing information.
The city of Ennis, a two-hour and 20-minute drive northeast of Killeen, is known as the “Official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas,” with more than 40 miles of mapped areas to see bluebonnets. Their website is visitennis.org.
Meanwhile, nice patches of bluebonnets and other wildflowers can also be found in and around Killeen-Fort Hood, where Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
