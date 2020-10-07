For the past several weeks, we’ve been running a series of profiles on different veterans within the greater Fort Hood area. The veterans have ranged from serving in World War II to the present, including even some of our active-duty combat veterans from the area.
Quite frankly, I think John Clark has been doing a fantastic job with these stories. They are stories that should be told.
The problem is, most veterans don’t really like to brag about their service — bragging is usually reserved for some POG trying to impress people.
For those who don’t parley military speak, POG stands for “position other than grunt.” It means a service member who does not have a combat job, such as infantry or cavalry scout. Or even worse — explosive ordnance disposal. Those guys are crazy.
Regardless, even most POGs don’t like to talk about their service. To them, they were just doing their job, whether that was supply, administration or legal assistance. They may not feel as if they made an impact, or might believe that if they didn’t serve in combat, they didn’t do anything interesting enough.
Granted, the real kick-butt stories seem to usually be about some Special Forces troops deep in enemy territory. As great as those stories are, you would be surprised at how often the real heroes turn out to be a truck driver, or a medic.
Or a scared kid from the back end of nowhere just doing what he or she has to do to survive and make sure their battle buddies did as well. Or a big city kid trying to save a friend who was hit by an improvised explosive device.
And yes, even a badass Special Forces guy from Texas in the middle of Vietnam, who jumped out of a helicopter with only a knife and a medical bag to try and save a 12-man Special Forces team surrounded by 1,000 North Vietnamese. And despite 37 different wounds — and thought to be dead — retired Army Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez is credited with saving at least eight of those soldiers.
No matter how exciting stories such as those are, whether it’s the truck driver caught in the middle of an ambush or the Special Forces in a deadly firefight, the stories of every other veteran needs to be told just as much.
You may not think so, but every veteran has made an impact. Telling those stories is just as good as the exciting ones of heroes who, like you, don’t think they were heroes at all.
So if you, or someone you know, has a story to tell, reach out to us. Send us an email with good contact information to news@kdhnews.com.
Your story may just inspire someone.
