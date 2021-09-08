TEMPLE — Ohio native Tom McNeely was not sure exactly what was going to happen when he left home and headed to Texas at age 19, but he soon found that the job he landed working security at Walmart was not going to help fulfill any big dreams.
“After high school, I spent a few years just kind of figuring out who I was,” the 32-year-old said. “When I graduated (high school in 2008), Ohio was kind of a dead state. No jobs. There just wasn’t anything there for me. I was looking at a map and I said, ‘You know what, I’ve always loved Texas, so I’m just going to go down to Austin and check it out.
“I worked at Walmart doing loss prevention. My job was to catch shoplifters all day. I worked at a store in north Austin and we’d catch four or five a day. Doing that job and knowing Walmart is not a career, I had become good friends with a lot of Austin PD (cops) and one of them was a former Air Force officer. He talked to me about the benefits of being in the military and what it did for him.
“When my middle brother was getting ready to graduate high school, we were talking about our futures. I told him I was going to join the Navy, and he was like, ‘Screw that, I’m going in the Marines.’ I couldn’t let him outdo me, so we signed up pretty close to the same time, and I shipped out to the Marines.”
Born and raised in Upper Sandusky, between Toledo and Columbus, McNeely wound up as a 22-year-old recruit at Parris Island, South Carolina for boot camp, followed by Marine Combat Training (MCT) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, which was also his first and only duty station during what became an abbreviated four-and-a-half-year career.
“I didn’t have a clue,” McNeely said of his first exposure to the military. “I had no idea what military life was like. The first thing you do is you meet the armed gate guards, and they’re asking for your ID. I’m all wide-eyed, searching my pockets, trying to find everything. Then you get checked in, waiting for your unit to come pick you up and assign you to a room.
“You’re sitting there seeing people who are being discharged and they just don’t care at all. Their uniform is all trash … then you have the newbies who are all wide-eyed and saying ‘Yes, sir’ to everything. Then in the middle, you have those who are getting a change of duty station and they’re like, ‘Whatever, dude, just don’t screw up and you won’t have any problems.’
“Seeing all of this in one big melting pot, and then trying to run through all the paperwork … it was all such a new world to me that it blew me away. Even now, I don’t know how I navigated those waters.
“MCT was definitely a shock to the system. Four consecutive weeks of being out in the field, learning what infantry does. But overall, for me, it wasn’t that big a deal. We were treated with respect. It was kind of like college, in a sense. We had classes and then we had tests, and if you passed it all, congratulations, you’re an intelligence analyst.”
Trained in intelligence, McNeely was assigned to a MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) and started undergoing further training to prepare for deployment. Instead of shipping out to join the fight in the Middle East, he was destined for duty aboard a ship in the Pacific, but those plans came up short.
“The MEU is a rapid-response unit. They usually do a lot of humanitarian-type stuff, so I was expecting to be on board a ship for nine months, cruising the Pacific,” he said.
“About a month before we were set to sail is when they found me unfit for duty. One of my physicals, they found that I was immune-compromised, and my back was having severe arthritis. So they found me unfit for duty, and then I spent a year going through discharge.
“I had done all the work-ups, passed everything, good to go. We only had three intelligence people in the unit, and I was the most experienced because I had been with the unit at this point for a couple years.
“I was pretty pissed. I can’t speak for everyone in the military, but — especially in the Marine Corps — we sign up to deploy. That’s what we want to do. That’s where being a Marine is actually fun, instead of doing a bunch of stupid stuff. We actually get to go out and have fun, meet new people and travel.
“I was ready and excited. I went through all this miserable training, and then at the last minute, sorry. Not only are you not sailing, but you’re going to be discharged.
“I’ve heard of people with my autoimmune disease fighting to stay in, but most of them are admin clerks for the Navy. Then reading more about it and talking to my mom, who is a nurse … my body won’t heal itself. So all the wear and tear that I do, I can mask it with drugs, but it will always be there. I could force myself through it, but when I get older, I’ll still be dealing with it.
“So there I am. I’m going to be discharged, but I don’t know when. I’m married, so I need to have a job, and I need a place to live. It definitely threw everything for a loop. The worst part was the wait. The process of the medical board to determine my disability compensation package took over a year.
“For the most part, they had me supervise a lot of the young lance corporals, PFCs (privates first class), and help get them transitioned to life at Lejeune. I was in this experienced position where the unit wasn’t counting on me for long-term help.”
After leaving the service, McNeely and his wife, Megan, who have been married now for nearly seven years, came back to Texas and settled in Round Rock. The future was uncertain at that point, but the couple dug in, went to work and started saving money to buy a house.
Time went on and things slowly began to fall into place.
“My whole goal was to be in the Marines for six years, then go be a police officer — probably in Austin,” McNeely said. “I had my whole future mapped out, and then it was pretty much taken away overnight. I was scared; I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do. Definitely a lot of agonizing, and long nights.
“I was working as an assistant manager at CVS (Pharmacy), and then I decided to go to school. My wife knew I was looking at universities — I was down to UMHB and Baylor — and I wasn’t sure which one I wanted.
“She worked in Georgetown and told me about Southwestern (University). I checked it out and I fell in love with the campus and the academic side of it. So I pretty much quit working and enrolled at Southwestern.”
Now only one semester away from earning a bachelor’s degree, McNeely is planning a career as a high school special education teacher and coach, possibly in the Belton school district. He has been working with special needs kids at Blessings Ranch in Killeen and says he has found his niche.
“I love working with the kids; helping them learn. Being a guy, I can handle some of the more challenging behaviors pretty easily.”
Looking back, McNeely says that even though things have not turned out as planned, he is happy and excited for the future. He credits his time in the military with helping make him the person he is today.
“It made a man out of me, for sure,” he said. “I went in as an undisciplined and ungrounded 22-, 23-year-old. I didn’t have any direction in life and the Marine Corps definitely gave me that. Also, it really helped instill who I am and helped make me comfortable with myself.
“That made me a better husband, and then there are the benefits of a free education and my disability pension. That relieved me of the same worries a lot of people have, even through COVID.
“I never would be a teacher and I never would have gotten to work with special needs kids or coach sports without someone covering the cost of my education. I never would have taken the debt to go back to school as an adult.
“I definitely have no regrets. I wish I would have gotten to do more in the Marine Corps, but at the same time, my brother had a vastly different experience. He went in super gung-ho and got stuck in a unit that did nothing (and) went nowhere. So even though I never got to deploy, I got to do more ‘Marine things’ than other people who have been in longer.
“So even though there are still unfulfilled wishes that could have happened, I have no regrets. The Marines changed me for the better.”
