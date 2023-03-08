From the Revolutionary War to current operations around the globe, women have played an unprecedented role in the defense of our nation. During the month of March, we celebrate the many contributions; as well as the courage and sacrifice of women who served across the U.S. Army as leaders on the battlefield and at home station.

The “First Team” is committed to fostering an inclusive climate, which includes ensuring female troopers receive equal opportunities to serve in all military occupational specialties and hold positions at all levels of leadership.

