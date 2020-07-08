Have you ever looked at or even thought of a concept and your mind was sure the process was not as detailed, tedious and challenging until you actually executed the plan?
Could we all agree that more often than not, the concept of something is always more appealing and attractive than the actual?
My husband and I worked on a DIY project this weekend for our backyard patio. We watched a handful of YouTube videos, and did some pricing at our local Lowes and Hope Depot. We purchased the necessary items and tools and got to work. It was a two-day project, and we made about three trips to Lowes and Home Depot. Now as I am sure many of you already know, Texas soil is dry and mostly rock. Therefore, as we cultivated the soil to be able to lay down our pea gravel, we experienced some barriers along the way. I personally have never done much agricultural work, yet have always loved the ‘concept’ of it. To my surprise, we had to deal with a lot of deep roots and decent sized rocks that would get jammed in our electric cultivator. To which, much of our time was taken up tilling the ground. To add insult to injury, the sweat drenching our bodies from the scorching heat made it even more challenging.
Now, let me just say that the final product turned out beautiful. However, the process to achieve that final product was no easy task. Why is it that our mind tricks us into believing either something to be simple and easy to attain, or completely unreachable? Therefore, we do one of two things: We approach it with high optimism, which leads to much disappointment and frustration, or we talk ourselves out of it so we never actually attempt it. Nonetheless, it simply takes us back to the basic idea of: “The hardest part is starting.”
That may be starting a new adventure, endeavor, skill, job, business, behavior, mindset, etc. Our minds are the very thing that can trick us into never starting, or even if we do begin, we talk ourselves out of it somewhere along the way. The mind, that is, beyond the physical form of the brain, holds much power. It is the filter that computes much of how we choose to feel (emotions), what we choose to see and how we choose to see it (perception), and our response.
It is quite comical because there were many moments of frustration between my husband and I as we took on this strenuous process, but in hindsight, it wasn’t only an appealing addition to our home, it created opportunity: The opportunity for character development in high stress environments with one another. We had to make a conscience effort to respond respectfully and work cohesively, diligently and effectively. We both had one goal in mind: To complete a project we had committed to.
Would you say that many times our efforts are not to tear us down and defeat us, but perhaps to make us better? Would you say that if we take time to stop and think about how the people around us, the responsibilities we are given, and the positions and locations we are placed in, serve a purpose beyond the superficial? Many of us will miss it, because we do not actually give ourselves time to reflect, digest and just take it all in. We are, at our core, selfish human beings. We seek only the pleasures and benefits we can gain from any situation. Which can be true, but the paradigm shift must take place. The gain is in character development and sharpening of iron.
So, before we talk ourselves out of the next barrier or challenge, and are faced with another point of adversity, take time to see how this is an opportunity to develop. May we use these moments to evolve into the people we so desperately hope to become by the stories we read and watch, by the future self we have envisioned, and the one we strive to improve each day. Look around — the opportunities to grow are all over. The people, the places, the encounters, all of it.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen-area resident.
