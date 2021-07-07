There’s this sort of trance I think we all enter into when we have these four-day weekends, go on vacation or just have a timeout, and rightfully so. We enter into rest mode, putting all our responsibilities, deadlines and tasks on the back burner. Perhaps some of us are workaholics, or ‘focused and obsessed’ as the term goes these days, and work even on vacation. Yet there seems to be this circulating concept that ‘rest is okay!’ How did you find yourself spending this four-day weekend? Did you use it to wind down, decompress, realign or did you use it to catch up, organize, clean and reset for the next project and endeavor? There is neither a right nor wrong answer. It seems each of us is taking a new form for ourselves, and new levels as our recent pandemic has thwarted each of us outside of our normal routines, thought processes, relationships and more. We have each realized to some degree how important and valuable our personal time is.
There was an innocent, yet insightful, question my child asked me one day. He says, “Mom, if time is money, then wouldn’t an ATM be a time machine, you know, A Time Machine?” I thought, you know what son, that is very deep and insightful, and well, isn’t that what oftentimes we are doing — buying time. We are spending countless hours researching, exerting and routinely finding ways to make money, to which then we are spending. So, there is this consistent theme of — “what is your why?” Why do we desire to make more money, to buy more things, to experience more places, and build and acquire more possessions? Are we all simply buying time? We all desire purpose, to which we believe our purpose is attached to income. It is as though, without income, there can be no impact or influence. However, what if we changed our perception and concept of time, and did not attach it to monetary rewards or compensation? What if our time was a currency we chose to spend with those we loved, and maybe I am reaching here, even those we did not love. Well because, how easy is it to love people we love? How challenging is it to love those we do not, to love those who are not lovable? What I mean is, what if the influence and impact that needs us most require of us something that challenges our inner core? So for instance, if you do not like people who gossip, perhaps it is those people which you should lean into and maybe listen to understand what they are really yearning for behind the mask of others’ problems? It could also be an indicator of how that person talks to themselves; therefore, they see everyone else in the same critical way. Much of our output is a reflection of what dwells inside each of us. It could be a person who comes off standoffish, or snobby, that uses this as a defense mechanism. It is usually the defense mechanism we’ve grown up with that ends up being the thing that gets in the way of our present relationships.
So we must ask ourselves again and again, where do we spend our time, with who, and how do we spend it? If we attach our time only to money, then we will pursue only money without ever developing quality, long-lasting relationships. We may need to ask those who have been there or have a hard time removing themselves from the cycle. They’ll most likely be sure to warn or even proudly share — it doesn’t stop, it’s a chase you’ll never win, or only the strong survive.
We all have a limited amount of time each day on what we can accomplish, but we all have the same time on any given day. The difference will be how we allocate that time, wouldn’t you say? Know that not only are others’ time valuable, but so is ours. Our time to ourselves, our family, spouses, parents, employers, and so forth are valuable. May we each spend our currency of time with reason and responsibility.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.