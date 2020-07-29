Have you felt the recent tug lately, too? There is this overwhelming need to get out, to move around and refrain from simply sitting in one place. Do you notice the increased activity of your family and your surrounding neighbors getting outdoors more often? Do you take note of the desire of those in your community to get from behind the screens and soak up the sun, fresh air and water?
It is interesting, because during the summer season this is the very thing most people are out taking part in. However, it is typically at a resort, on a beach far away, at large theme parks and waterparks or just taking time away in a remote location. However, due to the current pandemic, that is not necessarily the case for most. Rather, our community is finding ways to get outdoors within their surrounding areas. Well, and since because the movie theatres are also shut down at this time, there is not a place to go and just sit for entertainment purposes. People are even choosing to avoid large gatherings for any special occasion to minimize their threat to exposure.
It became more apparent and obvious this past weekend as my husband and I did some personal research. I have been interested in purchasing bicycles for our entire family and discovered that the demand is high and the product availability is low or even non-existent — and on back order. Not only that, just last month we had also discovered the low inventory on vehicles at the dealerships. The options were very limited and it boggled our mind as we sat in the same position as those around us — we are in the middle of a pandemic and enduring one of the greatest threats to our economy we have faced. However, it has increased the demand and supply for outdoor items. Perhaps because people are eating out less, traveling less or none at all and there is a different focus and target of where consumers are expending their finances.
Even more so, we have recently discovered that even in the state of Texas, central Texas even, that the boat industry has also taken a huge hit — but in a good way. It seems the demand to get onto the water has risen, and people are adapting to the new normalcy of taking advantage of their surrounding resources and luxuries. We have always enjoyed Lake Belton, or visiting waterholes, lakes and creeks in Salado, Austin and San Antonio. Interestingly, we have gained a different mindset on it. Rather than spending more money to rent water sport items, we thought, “why not just purchase our very own?” To which we discovered that just like the bicycles and vehicles, even boats are in high demand and are on back order for anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks as of now.
So, how can we responsibly enjoy the outdoors more with our family and friends? That is, while being safe without driving up the stakes for increased exposure. We certainly need to free our minds of the constant chaos, news and media, rising numbers and threats around us and use the outdoors to ease our minds. Whether we want to, unbelievably, accept it or not, our world is in a states of distress and one great way to combat that is to find relief in the outdoors, and recharge for the cold winters that will force most of us back inside.
Our mental health is of high importance, and the more we declutter mess and recharge with life, love and family, I think the more we could all get through this time together. It is natural to seem on edge or feel the pressure of the unknown that weighs in all around us. We must find rest for our souls, our bodies and our minds. That way we may be a positive contributor to society for those around us, our community and for our future leaders to be.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
