The last call made. The last attempt to enter a burning building in hopes of returning safely. The last plane ride. The last distress call. The last goodbye.
It was another silent, emotional, reflective day as we honored what we now know today as Patriot Day. Sept. 11 has truly been an event each American holds dear to their hearts. That is, whether we were directly affected by it or not. Some of us may have had a dear loved one on a flight. Others of us may have had a rescuer injured or killed while saving those out of the quickly collapsing, burning towers. One thing is for certain: No matter where each of us were on that very day, we each woke up to, fell asleep to, or had our day completely disrupted by the tragic news splashed across our televisions.
Smart phones and devices were not as perceptive and high tech as they are today. Therefore, it was most likely by live news or radio that we heard the unfortunate events unfolding. I very vividly recall that day myself, as I am sure many of you have stories of your own. Each of us were in different stages of our lives, and I am sure we each interpreted it differently, as it affected us in various ways on a wide range scale. I was in high school at the time, first year to be precise, and I woke up for school that day. It was different because I had slept in, and my parents had not even awaked me. I remember walking into their bedroom as they both gaped at what was on their television screen. I vaguely recall asking what is going on, more so because I wondered why I was not up for school much earlier. I was dumbfounded that I got the opportunity to sleep in. Then, my parents emotionlessly looked at me and said, “Look at what is happening on the news,” as if hypnotized or in a trance of some sort. It was surreal to see it all happen. It unfolded completely live as though being filmed from a smartphone of an innocent bystander. Which then turned into a replay of the horrific scenes throughout the days, and days that followed.
Nothing would ever be the same after that day. Much of our world, economy and security levels reached another level. We had so many unknowns, and much to consider. We were experiencing and facing a shift. This hit hard for our military service members. A call to protect our country ordered our soldiers to suit up for battle. Intense training began, deployment rotations became more frequent and the stakes climbed higher and higher.
We had just witnessed our U.S. citizens on American soil being attacked, sacrificing their lives while standing in the line of fire or defending ground zero. Now, we were watching as the news updated us with lives sacrificed to redeem justice for our country and our people. Every day, every week there was news that another soldier had fallen to this war of insurgents and their continued terrorist acts.
For some of us, we would be experiencing the direct effect of the event, and we did not even realize it until it happened to us. Some of us got the call. Others of us received a knock at the door. Unfortunately, a handful of us received word via live news as the numbers grew and names splashed across our television screens with the lives lost in the war.
This became a reflection, and living out of the last call made, the last attempt to enter the warzone to defend, the last convoy, the last distress call, and the last goodbye.
May each of us never forget this day.
May each of us honor and remember all the costs required to remain standing behind the force of our United States military. We are so thankful for all of you.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
