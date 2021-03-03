Due to the inclement weather, this was a post I wrote about a week prior to the storm. Therefore, here is a reflection of our recent winter storm and what observations we were making prior to it all.
So it looks like our groundhog and is shadow predicted rather accurately. This unforgiving cold front and freeze, for some of us, is no laughing matter. We are witnessing icicles on our vehicles, frozen water pipes, dangerous roads and perhaps notifications that school will be held virtually for students who are in traditional classrooms. As much as the weather experts and reports can notify and warn us of the incoming weather and the precautions to take, we cannot always prepare for nature. It is a force of its own; therefore we have to be willing to adapt accordingly and be patient with its process. I find it interesting that nature teaches us lessons we can choose to apply to our everyday lives. Let me further explain as I unwrap the uncanny, unpredictable and unforeseen events in our lives, no matter how much we try to plan. It will always be about our attitude, our response and our tenacity through the adversity of it all.
There are very few things we have control over in this world. We can try to rationalize all the things we would like, to take credit and convince ourselves that we are in control. But the truth of the matter is we most likely are not. There are daily challenges we are going to be faced with, whether that be a crying or misbehaved child, a car issue, an unexpected bill, a sudden onset of symptoms that could be a cold/flu, a call from the school or a car accident. We could go on for days of the list of possibilities that we could each fall victim to. We will have to redirect, recalibrate, reinforce whatever plan or idea we had about how our day was supposed to go. We will need to come up with new plans, completely letting go of the old ones.
Why is it we worry, build anger and frustration, all over things that we cannot change anway? If we worry, it still remains. If we panic, it still remains. If we expel anger, it still remains. If we hurt others with our words and actions, it still remains. So then, why do we do all the things that do not change it? We are wanting a change of external forces that will not let up. The only thing that must be silenced is the noise within. Each of us are battling everyday with voices full of temptation, lies and trickery that only leave us feeling defeated, lonely and uneasy. Suppose we have heard the common statement, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different result.” As I am sure most of us have heard this saying, most of us would admit that we are each running the hamster wheel of life. So then, it isn’t ot so much what we know, but rather the mental capacity and strength we have to apply what we know when the stakes are high. How relatable this is for our current weather conditions. The weather is going to be as cold, as warm, as windy, as rainy and as humid as it chooses to be. Since we have no control over the weather, we prepare, we adapt and then we accept and accommodate.
There will be ice, so we find our sources of heat. There will be rain, so we find proper covering and protection. There will be snow, so we bundle up appropriately. There will be wind, so we dress accordingly. It will do us no good to simply stay indoors and not attend to our responsibilities, hoping it’ll pass by. Now, there will be storms where it will require us to patiently wait. However, when we are speaking of unforeseen conditions that are still drivable and workable, we adjust accordingly.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
