Military life has been one many of us have been doing for some time now, and for others of us it is fairly new. We have adapted to change and have learned to live with the continual movement of duty stations, homes, schools, employers, communities and so much more. Perhaps some of us are on our first duty station, while others of us are on our fifth or even eighth.
The interesting thing is that we are all at one of three places of military living. We are either at the beginning stages, midway through or approach the latter end of it and seeking to make an exit. The thing that our soldier has continued to teach us is how much of it is all a lifestyle. The military life isn’t simply about getting the duty station we desire, collecting the best basic housing allowance or cost of living allowance, or even benefiting in some new housing quarters. While all these are great incentives and perks of being a military service member and family, it is just the surface of it all. Military life is truly a lifestyle and one we should all take great pride in.
Now many of us are not intending to make this a career, so we are not in it for the long hall. Others of us have chosen to make a career out of it, based on beginning plans that we have committed to, or with the ultimate decision that this is all we’ve known, so we have subjected ourselves to the career. Regardless of the reason behind it, it is apparent that this is a lifestyle we are a part of and are embracing. It can be rather daunting to accept much of the military living dynamics. The logistics of moving, separation, deployments, long hours and uncomfortable situations develop a soldier mindset. So, no wonder it isn’t so easily accepted that the military is a lifestyle.
Making it a lifestyle cannot merely be taking full advantage of all its benefits, but taking pride in it. Our soldier has continued to demonstrate great passion and understanding for the overall vision of the military. He understands that every person contributes a vital role to the organization. Whether that is a combat MOS (job) or a support MOS. Each one plays a role which contributes to the overall function of the military. One cannot teach passion and grasping the concept and so it is one of many gifts a person possesses to be able to identify this and help others to understand it as well.
Now I know there are many complexities and dynamics to the military lifestyle which seem unfair, unexpected and unreasonable, but in order for anyone to change a system, we typically have to be a part of it. Well, and what a privilege it is to be a part of the most powerful force there is to know in the United States military armed forces. So what are we embracing with the little or great amount of time we have been a part of this lifestyle? What changes have began to make, ones we are in the process of creating and ones that have already been done? For those of us who have been at this for ten-plus years, we have an obligation to help those who have just begun this journey.
As well as those of us who have decided to commit a short time, we also have much to share rather than complain of all that has gone wrong. We have all chosen exactly where we are, so we must take pride and show great effort in our choices.
May we have more pride in this military life, and understand the lifestyle we have chosen to be a part of. May we create meaningful impact and change to those around us who could use some gained insight and perspective to keep going while understanding their purpose and role.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
