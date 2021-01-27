This week I wanted to take a moment to talk about the dynamics, challenges and responsibilities of the military spouse.
Although we have touched on the subject in the past, I find it imperative to discuss the importance of the role. Not only the importance from a political, popular opinion stance, but one that goes behind the scenes. The title of the military spouse is one that can be overlooked, over-glamorized, ostracized or given biased titles based on previous personal experience, historical output and track record. Military spouses can either bring a distasteful memory to one’s mind, or an admirable thought. It is unfortunate the culture that has been created, but I truly believe it is a matter of life experience, and bringing awareness to the importance of the military spouse role as an individual.
From the view of the general population, there tends to be one of two general perceptions: Military spouses are either perceived as strong, resilient and supportive or, well, let’s just say the opposite. The point I am making is not to pinpoint that one group of spouses is better than the other, but to bring awareness to the lack of guidance and direction some of us are receiving. It is very challenging to see beyond the military life when we are knee deep in it.
Military spouses are solely focused on the home, the children, the state of our marriage and how we are going to occupy ourselves with the new lifestyle. It can be quite the change for a person, both soldier and spouse, wouldn’t you say? Each person is placed in a high tempo, high stress environment and expectations are far different than most. So, what is it that causes we, as spouses, to lose ourselves in the midst of all things military? Why is it we find ourselves completely consumed and misguided when entering this role?
There is no question that it is a lifestyle we have chosen. Neither of us were forced into the military, as it was mandatory once upon a time. No spouse was forced to take on the role and support the rigorous and demanding career of their soldier. Therefore, it isn’t to say that anyone is a victim to any of it.
The point I am trying to make is how there is a definitive culture being set for military spouses with misdirection. The efforts and focus that is required of a soldier is not translated to that of a spouse. It almost seems as though we are just “along for the ride.” Yet, as the children grow older, we begin to find ourselves without much of a purpose anymore. Our soldier has been progressing in their career, and before we know it, they are on their way out the door into retirement. We then find ourselves bidding children farewell to college and sitting wondering where the time had gone. This is not to say that a traditional nuclear family, where the stay-at-home parent fulfills domesticated duties while the soldier continues through their career does not work. This may very well be what works for you and your family. However, there is a pressing concern for spouses who are having a hard time, or are unaware of the circumstances. From personal experience, if applicable to you, it would be beneficial to find our purpose, our passion and our place in this whole lifestyle. I understand the demands expected of us as stay-at-home parents, mothers who are birthing, nursing and teaching, especially with our current pandemic. Whatever your circumstance may be, I encourage each of us to work toward our goals of who we are and what we were created to be outside of being that spouse, mother/father and caregiver. Seek a mentor, look into online programs (some are even free), go back to school, finish school, start a business, begin a nonprofit, be a mentor. However you deem fit, intentionally seek what is your purpose in it all. This will be one of the best decisions we can make for ourselves, our spouse and our family.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
