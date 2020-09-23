Buffalo wings, sliders, soda, chips and jersey’s on our backs with our favorite team. It is that time of year again, where the National Football League floods our television screens and smart devices. The only difference is, when we are watching the live action of football players making plays, we see that the stadium is completely empty. The same time of year, same teams, same concepts and movements are before our eyes.
Yet, the experience each player is experiencing is quite different this season. As we tuned into Sunday Night Football, we were watching as though nothing had changed. We were watching as though the stadium was packed, full house without a dry seat. There was the noise of the people, yet no actual people present. This tactic is in place to help cover up communication that we would not normally be able to hear on field level.
As parents, we tend to do this so that our children do not hear certain conversations, or sounds that may be inappropriate or the discussion of adult matters. We find this same thing to occur in elevators. In order to avoid the awkward silence or multiple conversations occurring in one space, music is playing to fill the meeting place of strangers. We can also find this sort of thing when televisions are playing local channels in waiting rooms. In addition, radio stations play certain sound effects to keep engagement and entertainment of the viewers high.
We know that similar, yet at a much higher security level, our troops understand this concept. Several matters, meetings and messages are conveyed with a strategy in place. Soldiers, especially officers and Special Forces, understand this from a direct level when dealing with career pathways, and all ranks and levels across train to grasp this from a combat level. Soldiers always consider one major element — opsec. That is, nothing to compromise the operational security of the force must be vulnerable or accessible. It is whatever noise must be made, plans to be in place and people in position in order for there to be optimal performance and success of defense.
Oftentimes, it is difficult to understand and consider what our soldiers can and cannot share. Many times it can come off as secretive, or shutting us out. However, in addition to several other factors, they are bombarded and programmed to keep the mission first. That is, soldiers first, which supports the force in order for operations to remain pristine and prepared. So if it seems as though there is “noise” that is putting a wedge between you and your soldier, remember it is most likely not personal. I have learned with our soldiers that not only is it their duty to uphold opsec, but they are beaten down with an influx of information, expectations and duties. By the time it is time to relay and communicate any of it to their support, it has now become redundant and completely mentally taxing. Not to say they will not share any part of what they are facing, or dealing with, but that they just may need some time.
It is helpful to pay attention to how major organizations on a public platform operate and have systems in place. When we pay attention to these details, we can better understand why our military force maneuvers the way they do. The reason it can seem foggy and unclear is that we are experiencing it at the most direct and personal level. We are living with an actual contributor to a major force that defends our entire country. Therefore, the overarching and general idea looking from the outside in is not as easy to grasp. We just see our soldier, and then we do not, and then we deal with the many changes happening repeatedly and it usually makes no sense.
So the next time we are facing battles within our homes, let us remember that it is just noise. It is not the reality. The reality is what we are living in, day to day. May we be more willing to take a moment, step back and look at things from a corporate level so we can be of aide on a supportive level for them.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
