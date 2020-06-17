I have read that book.
I think many of us would agree that despite the efforts we have taken to educate ourselves and exercise our minds, we know that there is more. There is way more to creating theories or studying past failures and triumphs. There is more than bringing awareness when confronted with a problem. What if we were each confronted with problems everyday (well, let’s be honest, we are) and all we did was study and strategize how we could find solutions? Yet, rather than carry out any of those possible solutions we just studied it, and then remained to sit in the problem?
It will take an absolute mindset shift within ourselves to understand that the moment we try to bring solutions to a problem, we will be learning more about ourselves. The more we want change with all the external forces, the more we will learn about ourselves. That is, whether we choose to carry out what we know and put it into action or not. We will either be confronted with the lack of compassion and effort, or we will soon realize no matter our efforts, we are limited, we are human and we will make many mistakes along the way.
You see, that is why you hear many motivational movements and speeches about putting what you believe into action. That is why you hear successful men and woman speak on taking the first step is the hardest part. Also, even when moving forward, there will be several attempts and failures.
Many of you know that the Army’s birthday was Sunday. It was June 14, 1775 that six companies of expert rifleman were employed to aide in light infantry. The assignment was voluntary, and infantrymen were subject to all rules and regulations for a specified time. When the Congress decided to transform local rebellion into a war for independence, that is when the Continental Army was established. We now know it today as the United States Army.
You see, there was the potential to lose independence; the act of invasion was occurring and we couldn’t sit around our round table discussing it. We had to form a plan and strategy, we had to decide we were going to respond, and then we had to carry our every discussion, planning and strategy spoken and agreed about. The Army wouldn’t be who it is today if it didn’t take that first step. It wouldn’t even be who it is today if it decided to quit when it lost a battle. It had to recalibrate, reassess and then go.
Whether we as Army spouses are in this active status of being a military soldier, we are waging war with them. We cannot simply read marriage books, attend retreats, seek guidance and mentorship then not be a supportive backbone for our troops. They need us, and we need to be there regardless how many battles we lose. Despite the many times we fail, or even they fail. We must embrace each other’s process and do much more than just “know.”
So, after we read that book, or while we are reading through that book; let’s write down, bookmark, highlight parts of it we can practically and logically apply in the present or future if our spouse is deployed. During that retreat, take lots of notes, listen to others experiences and then tailor it to our own personal life. Be intentional with the information coming in everyday and weed out the unnecessary. Most of all, let us apply that knowledge, and even when we do not get the first two, five or even 10 times, let’s dig deep and stay armed up for the next battle.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
