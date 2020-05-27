What a priceless gift we are each given in the U.S., to be able to celebrate and benefit from a holiday we most likely gave no sacrifice for. How interesting it is, that a holiday that is made up from 0.4 percent of the U.S. population is one in which so many Americans partake in?
A holiday which is observed in honor of those who have committed their entire lives to the United States military, and the reward of it is for those who do not. Furthermore, most times it is not appropriately celebrated, as most are not directly affected by its significance — so the direct emotional effect has no real impact on the lives that their service defends for.
To which is the mentality that is reinforced that their duty is a ‘selfless service.’ An extended weekend at the beginning stages of the summer season for most means: backyard bar-b-que, camping, shopping sales and discounts and gathering together due to extra time off from the monotonous work week.
This year, we are not only celebrating the annual observance of Memorial Day, but we are doing so while in the middle of a pandemic.
As we know, although we are in a pandemic, essential hospitals and clinics are to remain open providing care to patients. More so, now that our state has begun its process of reopening, clinics are operating at full capacity. The clinic that I currently work for accommodates primarily geriatric patients, and many are retired military veterans. The opportunity for insightful conversations and viewpoints of where they were, where they are and where they are going brings much perspective.
It was the end of my shift and a kind, easy-going older gentleman opened up a conversation as I checked him in for his appointment. He approached my counter on his automated wheelchair and asked how I was doing, which in turn I asked him the same. This began the beginning of our wonderful conversation, which gave me a small glimpse of his life, one that he has much time to reflect on these days. There was a statement that struck me deeply as he shared his intake of our world’s pandemic we are currently facing. He stated:
“It’s the only enemy I’ve ever had to fight that I had no idea how to win the battle.
You try to distance yourself from people, wear a mask, stay at home, and stay away from large groups and all these other things and you still don’t know if you’ve done enough.”
It was coming from a Vietnam veteran who, thankfully, made it out to tell about his experience with the war and his life since then. This was a piercing thought as I began reflecting on how fragile, underappreciated, invaluable and irreplaceable our lives truly are. We are each walking, jogging, running or sprinting through this life, most times missing its significance.
It is no wonder the observance of Memorial Day is overlooked, underappreciated and misguided. We are barely giving attention to our daily lives, so when it is time to take time to honor those for their sacrifice, we are not moved with compassion. When you are gifted something, without the expectation of reciprocity, there may be a lack of appreciation for its motive and gesture. So, it is surely one that we could miss if we do not take intentional time to honor the gift.
The military have adopted the mindset of selfless service, and most have grasped the concept that it is one that needs no ‘thank you’ or expression of gratitude. It understands its duty and obligation, and so it serves. So, may we give tribute and respect to those who are fallen heroes for their duty to this country. May we hold on to that concept and exercise that same attitude when on the very soil we are gifted to walk on each day.
This Memorial Day let us honor those who have served with a sacrifice, and to their families that continue to pay tribute to them each year.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
