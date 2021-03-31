Hunting eggs, dying eggs, hiding eggs and opening eggs; it is that time of the season where all the kids are excited to partake in egg coloring crafts or hunting for the best eggs with the best surprise inside. Some eggs hold chocolate, others hold fruity surprises while others contain coins or even dollar bills of some sort to be had. There is this building anticipation on Easter Sunday that little children look forward to when expecting how to decorate their eggs, or strategizing how to get the most or even the golden egg, egg of all eggs, in their possession.
What are we constantly having an expectation for, or anticipating for, in life? Do we look toward an unknown surprise that will fulfill our desires and ideal concepts?
Life has an odd way of letting us down, yet we come knocking at the same door in hope of a different result. It’s like when we go to the refrigerator the eighth time expecting to open the door and find a new item to consume. We know nothing has changed, yet we are expecting to find something new. Therefore, would you say it isn’t necessarily we are expecting something to appear, but rather we are coming with a different perspective, a new outlook on what we could gather to make? Perhaps it is something we may have overlooked or have forgotten about, because we were focused on finding something specific that we couldn’t find.
Our little ones can teach us about the unknown expectations of life in their hunts on Easter morning. They do not have expectations as to what they will crack open or reveal. They just know there is a surprise they are anticipating and are excited about what it is that will bring them joy and satisfaction. It’s a complete mystery, and it could be something they do not like, or something they are totally excited about. Whatever the case, their posture is gratitude and overflowing joy of the unknown.
What if we approached life in such a way? One that regardless of all the unknown variables, we were excited for what was on the other side, what was next to come. It is a hard idea to follow, because we like to be in control of what curveballs life throws at us. Our human nature seeks constantly to gain power and control over people, positions, opportunities and places.
We seldom know how to receive what we are given, and work through those uncomfortable scenarios in life. If we do not like where we live, we move. If we do not like a clothing brand we have purchased from, we seek another one. If we do not like how our marriage is going, we get out.
If we do not like our job, we change positions. However it may look like for each of us, we are constantly on the cusp of seeking an out for the very thing that may bring us into what we so desperately seek for.
How is it that people can be confined to areas, prisons, positions or relationships yet still feel freedom in their situation? How is it that freedom isn’t in the circumstance, surroundings and environment, but in the freedom within our souls? We are each walking a different path, a different road and way that will never be the exact same of our neighbors, co-workers, peers and subordinates. Yet, we are all finding how we can help one another through our similarities, yet differences, in life.
Let us pay attention to the little faces as they so anxiously anticipate their egg designs and their eggs findings. May we learn from their attitudes and postures of joy as they do not know of the mysterious surprise, but that they wait patiently and full of gratitude for what is to be revealed.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
