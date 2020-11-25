When we are in the middle of chaos and so much unknown, it seems there is not a way out. We typically become so consumed with our surroundings that we begin to believe we will be here forever. Sometimes we need to be reminded of history and how days which turned into weeks, months and then years eventually came to a halt, too. It is quite like the human mind and attitude to deflect and avoid what we do not want to address. We are creatures of avoidance, and this typically does not work in our favor. So, we must intentionally take inventory of what was, is and will be ahead to look forward to.
I had overheard a man speak of how unstable and unfortunate the times we are living in has come to. He spoke of the current state of the economy, numbers and figures, statistics, cases and deaths, rampage and outbreak, and how the news has delivered nothing less of panic and worry. However, it was from a sweet young woman who was pregnant, the sole provider of her home, lower income, and serving this man as her patient that she simply responded, “Well it’ll have to be over eventually.”
She proceeded to tell him, “We have gone through similar events, pandemic and disease that has wiped across our country, but those had to end at some point to, and they did. So, we will just have to wait for when this one has run its course.”
The older man responded with, “You know, you’re right. We will get through this.”
You see, there were two completely different people from different walks of life, one serving, and the other being served. One male, the other female, and one holding and soon to birth life, and the other older in his age, closing in on the latter end of his. The young woman could have participated in the worry and grief over the state of the country as the older man did. She could have worried about what sort of world she was bringing her beautiful newborn into. However, she understood it was only temporary, just like anything else in life. It would not last forever, and we would get through it as we had all the other events in the past. Perhaps you have found yourself a witness to this similar scenario, or a part of one that gave you a shift in perspective. We all are presented with choices every day. We can either worry, or wait; the time will have to go by anyway. We can avoid or confront. We can admit or refrain. It is truly, what we choose to work at in our current environment that will be the result of our lives.
I have discovered, and maybe you have as well, that approximately 80% of what we are dealing with in life begins with the mental state before it translates to the physical state. We can make up a negative environments, situations, and people in our minds, which then transfers to a negative output toward it all. This is also true for us as we are surrounded around, working with, and interacting with individuals. If we pay close attention, much of our life lessons are in the engaged conversations, the ones overheard and the situations we are facing or witnessing.
We will find ourselves overly consumed with our environment and think this must be all there is to it. Our mind will try to convince us that there is no hope, and this is all there is to this life. May we make every effort to be less of a product of our environment, and more of what we choose to make our minds up to be. Especially as we continue to reflect on all that we are grateful for this Thanksgiving holiday. Happy Thanksgiving Military Family!
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
