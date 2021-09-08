The long weekend has either allowed some of us to recharge, or even been used as a time for many of us to catch up with tasks, projects and things on our to-do list that we have held off. Unfortunately, aside from the doing of life, there have been many of us who have been affected by this second wave of the virus. I am sure most of us are growing weary and tired of hearing about it. However, some of us are finding that it is hitting much closer to home than it had last year. Some of us have received unforeseen and unexpected calls from childhood friends, our colleague’s children and even our close loved ones; even a parent, sibling, child or spouse. There is no way to prepare for the unexpected, especially because it does not discriminate.
I’d recently heard a study of how we are all dealing with the small remnant of the traumatic brain. It has been said that our brains are like that of first responders who are trained by being told, even yelled at. They are told the same thing over and over because of their immense amount of pressure, and high levels of stress. Since they are dealing with such a traumatic state of being, and with panic, they have to be told the same thing over and over, because their brains cannot retain the information as it would under normal circumstances. Isn’t it fascinating as we delve deeper into our behaviors, thoughts and output that we begin to understand that we are each dealing with the residue of our world’s state of emergency?
Yet again, here we are. The panic, fear and unknown variables seem less threatening though. Why is that? Why do we seem less triggered, or even sensitive to the effects of its damage? Perhaps we have created some sort of defense mechanism, or we are experiencing information overload that we cannot wrap our minds around its realities anymore. I am no professional, nor do I want to claim to be one. I wonder if each of us are dealing with all of this on the three levels: conscious, subconscious and unconscious level.
I think we all each want it to simply go away, we all want to wash our hands of its rearing head, and have it all behind us. It seems like a long, drawn-out fight that we no longer feel any fight left in us to proceed. It’ll feel like that many days for most of us. Other days we will feel ready to take on the whole world, and conquering every attack and challenge that comes our way. The feelings, emotions and thoughts will come and go, but we must remain to withstand the opposition. We continue to wake up each day psyching ourselves out believing that every detail of our plans will work out exactly as we’d envisioned. Yet there is always an opposition, setback, and unbeknownst to each of us, news that we didn’t expect to create a barrier, delay or detour in our plans.
The long weekend was probably much needed, and well utilized for many of us. However, there are also those who experienced another day in the COVID unit. There are those who didn’t realize we would be fighting for our lives with the disease we didn’t think could possibly infect us. All the more, there are those of us who are receiving the devastating news that someone close and dear we loved has been hospitalized, or even passed away from the virus. So, may we remember that no matter how much we try to prepare, how much we try to control, there are just some things, if not many things, that are beyond our control.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is a military spouse and a Killeen area resident.
